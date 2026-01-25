THE B.O.S. Serve Up Their 'Ice Cream Cone' Video

(ASPR) THE B.O.S. have shared the video for their addictively bluesy new single "ICE CREAM CONE." It'll a vintage-inspired, guitar-driven jam that will make you melt! Ice Cream Cone" is the first single from the band's upcoming album Volume 2, which arrives later this spring.
The B.O.S., comprised of Tom Neely (guitars), Adi Argelazi (lead vocals), Dylan Wilson (bass), Matt Lesser (drums), and Dave Schulz (keys), has been rocking out since 2002. Fun fact: Wilson and Lesser make up the rhythm section of Richie Kotzen's band. Schulz also has an impressive resume, as the original keyboardist for Goo Goo Dolls and who has also performed with Wang Chung, Berlin, and more.
The B.O.S are a hard rock band that draws deep inspiration from the golden age of '70s hard rock, particularly the powerful and unforgettable riff-driven sound that defined the era. The band's output is marked by heavy, groovy riffs, and a raw, soulful intensity that fans of vintage rock will instantly recognize and appreciate. The band boasts an all-star lineup of seasoned musicians, each bringing their exceptional talents and years of experience to the mix. Their performances are a blend of technical and emotional depth, with each member contributing to the collective energy that drives the band's signature style. There ain't nothing AI about The B.O.S.
The band's music is also produced and engineered by Grammy Award winner Neil Citron. Whether through the anthemic power of their tracks or their unique song arrangements and intricacies that satisfy the most proficient rock fans, The B.O.S performs a rock experience that is at once reminiscent and fresh.
