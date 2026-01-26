Alice Cooper Announces Spring Alice's Attic Tour

(ASPR) Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame and music icon Alice Cooper has been bringing his thrilling theatrics to audiences of all ages for decades, drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock.
He will return to stages this spring on his headline "Alice's Attic" tour, which kicks off on April 14 in San Antonio, Texas and runs through May 9 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ. The new production was introduced last fall during Cooper's co-headline trek with Judas Priest and will now be witnessed by fans in a swath of new cities!
Various pre-sales kick off on Tuesday, January 27 at 10am local time and run through Thursday, January 29 at 10pm local time. The general on-sale is set for Friday, January 30 at 10am local time.
