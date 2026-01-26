All-Star Jam Of Pantera Classic At Dimebash Goes Online

(MDPR) Metal fans were treated to a historic moment at DIMEBASH 2026 as Swedish guitar virtuoso Ola Englund (The Haunted, Feared) joined thrash and metal legends Charlie Benante , Dino Jelusick , Tony Campos , and rising guitar phenom Attila Voros for a blistering performance of Pantera's "Hard Lines." Englund handled rhythm duties while Voros ripped lead guitar, creating a full-on dual-guitar assault that had the crowd going wild. The full performance is now available online.

Ola Englund, widely recognized for his razor-sharp riffs and innovative guitar work, has been making waves on multiple fronts. His Solar Headless Traveler guitars -the H2.6C (6-string) and H2.7C (7-string)-have earned rave reviews from gear critics like Glenn Fricker, praised for their aggressive tone, road-ready design, and playability.

In addition to his gear innovations, Englund continues to showcase his mastery as a guitarist with singles like "The Guillotine," available on all major streaming platforms. Known for his work with The Haunted and Feared , as well as collaborations with top-tier musicians, Englund has cemented his place as a modern metal powerhouse.

The DIMEBASH 2026 rendition of Pantera's "Hard Lines" demonstrates the combined power of some of metal's finest players, blending technical skill, stage presence, and pure thrash energy. Fans can watch the full performance below:

