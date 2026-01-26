Edge Of Paradise Release 'Martyr (Monster)' Video

(Napalm Records) Edge Of Paradise unveil a striking new music video for "Martyr (Monster)", cut from last year's smash hit album Prophecy. Delving deeper into the band's immersive sci-fi universe, the narrative-driven visual experience features the first performance of new keyboardist, Alex Nasla, and a second act that reimagines the song as an instrumental, musically expanding upon its initial appearance on Prophecy.

This instrumental reimagining directly accompanies the release of Hologram and Slaves to Forever's, the band's graphic novel, upcoming audiobook, heightening the emotional themes of consciousness, control, and humanity in an increasingly digital world. EDGE OF PARADISE channels their inner William Gibson, inviting fans into their narratively confrontational dystopia.

Edge Of Paradise frontwoman Margarita Monet says this about the new video and expanded track: "This song is about realizing you can either surrender to the system that shapes you or reclaim your own identity. Perspective decides whether you're seen as a martyr or a monster, I believe both live within us. But the power lies in choosing which one you allow to define your reality. The video expands that idea visually, exploring fractured possibilities, perspective, and what it means to stay human in an increasingly artificial and controlled world."

Monet adds about the addition of New Keyboardist Alex Nasla: "We are also very excited to welcome Alex Nasla to the band, as he extends the cinematic sound even more! In the song, each member carries a moment that pushes the story forward. Alex Nasla's keyboard solo marks the beginning of a shift, and in the instrumental version they explode into something far more expansive, like stepping into a larger reality. Doug Weiand's solo brings vulnerability and tension, and then Dave Bate's lead hits with intensity and resolve. Anchored by the drive of Jamie Moreno and Kenny Lockwood, the song follows the same arc as its message, evolution through choice..."

Hot off several North American tours supporting labelmates Delain and Xandria, and Japanese metal sensation Lovebites, the video arrives alongside several premier festivals internationally, including headline performances on February 7 at Fire It Up Festival in Garden Grove, CA, and April 17 at Hyperspace Metal Fest in Vancouver, BC Canada, as well as a performance at Rock in Rautheim in Braunschweig, DE, with more live dates to be announced soon!

Related Stories

Edge of Paradise Reimagine 'Requiem for a Dream' Theme

Edge Of Paradise Preview New Album With 'Give It To Me (Mind Assassin)' Video

Edge Of Paradise Deliver 'Prophecy Unbound' Video

Edge Of Paradise Deliver 'Death Note'

News > Edge Of Paradise