Emo's Not Dead Announces 5th Annual Cruise

(BPM) A festival experience like no other, the E.N.D. Cruise is thrilled to announce their 5th annual voyage in partnership with Sixthman, taking place January 22 to January 26, 2027. Join us for the BEST.VACATION.EVER. as we set sail from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Joy.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities on board, including live performances from their favorite bands, party (or hit the spa) with their favorite artists, gambling in the Joy Casino, Water slides, go-karts, Bellyflop Competition, drinking tournaments, comedy nights, theme nights, and so much more. The ship also hosts a number of amenities, including elevated dining experiences, Starbucks Coffee, Mandara Spa & Salon, Vibe Beach Club, Aqua Park, mini golf, Pulse Fitness Center, a video arcade, and more.

Don't forget, excursions and exploration in Great Stirrup Cay is also a must for all cruise-goers. Guests will have a chance to book various activities while at port, such as swimming with the pigs, beachside cabanas, ziplining, and more.

Emo's Not Dead founder Matt Cutshall shares: "The E.N.D Cruise is legitimately the best vacation ever. Seeing all of our favorite bands up close and personal on a cruise ship with all of our loved ones and friends is an actual dream! The vibes are so damn good! Everyone on this cruise feels like one big happy family. Cannot wait for 2027 to keep this party going!"

Currently in its fourth year, the E.N.D. Cruise has previously featured special guests including Dashboard Confessional, New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Boys Like Girls, Chiodos, Thursday, Secondhand Serenade, Norma Jean, Emery, Cartel, Charlotte Sands, Madina Lake, Cassadee Pope, Taylor Acorn, and more.

This year boasts the E.N.D. Cruise's most expansive lineup to date, with several stages hosting performances from scene favorites and up-and-coming artists alike Performances, including acoustic sets and special album playthroughs, include: The Used, Story Of The Year, Underoath, Senses Fail, August Burns Red, Dance Gavin Dance, Saves The Day, Knuckle Puck, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, We The Kings, Hot Mulligan, Anberlin, Escape The Fate, Hawthorne Heights, Copeland, Spitalfield, Daisy Grenade,, Stage Champs, Maylene and The Sons Of Disaster, Aaron Gillespie and Friends, Reclaim The Fallen, and Your Broken Hero. Don't forget to swing by the Matt Says Stage to check out Barry Hendrixx, Dakota Ave, Not, Moments Of, and Lacey. Fans can also look forward to the Misery Loves Comedy lineup featuring Ian Fidance, Natalie Cuomo, Uncle Lazer, Dan Lamorte, Neil Rubenstein, and Alex Oliver.

The deadline for first round presale sign ups is February 10 at 11:59pm ET, with final round signups closing on February 16 at 11:59pm ET. Public on-sale begins on February 18 at 2:00pm ET.

Stay tuned for more information, including the lineup for 2027, coming soon at endcruise.com.

