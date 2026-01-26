Fitz And The Tantrums Reveal New Tour Plans For 2026

(Atlantic) Multi-platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums have announced new touring plans for 2026, including additional headline shows, festival stops, and support dates with Zac Brown Band. Renowned for the undeniable energy and excitement they bring to the stage each night, the group has unveiled a full slate of performances that kick off later this month and continue into the summer.
Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced shows will be available beginning Wednesday, January 28, at 10am Local Time, with general on-sale starting this Friday, January 30, at 10am Local Time.
The cross-country trek comes in support of Fitz and The Tantrums' sixth full-length album, Man On The Moon, released last summer. The band first debuted the lead single and title track "Man On The Moon" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, followed by a return to NBC's TODAY as part of the CITI Concert Series. Billboard praised, "'Man on the Moon' represents a jolt of energy for the group, and a return to the soul-pop sound that has defined some of their most well-loved hits," while Rolling Stone proclaimed, "Fitz and The Tantrums take fans on a funky lunar voyage." In the wake of the album, Fitz and The Tantrums celebrated the release of Man On The Moon with the 31-city summer headliner Man On The Moon Tour.
Man On The Moon follows Fitz and The Tantrums' 2022 studio album Let Yourself Free. Highlighted by singles "Sway" and "Moneymaker," the LP arrived to widespread praise from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Billboard, and more. The band toured extensively in support of the album, visiting sold-out venues coast-to-coast and abroad. They delivered high-energy performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Good Morning America, and brought holiday cheer to the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and The Rose Parade.
Since their inception, Fitz and the Tantrums have delivered hit after hit, including the 5x-Platinum and Spotify Billions Club smash "Out of My League," 4x-Platinum "HandClap," Platinum-certified "The Walker," and Gold-certified "Moneygrabber." With a new album and a headline tour on the horizon, Fitz and The Tantrums are poised to make this summer unforgettable.
Fitz and The Tantrums 2026 Tour Dates
***Supporting Zac Brown Band
January 29 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
January 31 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
February 1 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen
February 4-7 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theater
February 21 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino
February 27 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
March 14 - San Diego, CA - SeaWorld San Diego
March 28 - Orlando, FL - SeaWorld Orlando
June 4 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
June 5 - Crownsville, MD - Let's Go Music Festival
June 24 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
June 25 - Fairlee VT - Lake Morey Resort
June 26 - Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Park Casino
June 27 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall
July 16 - Elk Grove, IL - Rotary Green
July 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena***
July 18 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse***
July 29 - Jackson, WY - Snow King Mountain
July 31 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Festival
August 1 - Castle Rock, CO - Phillip S. Miller Amphitheater
Fitz and The Tantrums Announce 2026 North American Tour
Fitz and The Tantrums Release New Album 'Man On The Moon'
Fitz and The Tantrums Get Animated For 'Man On The Moon' Title Song
Fitz and The Tantrums Surprise Fans With 'Ruin The Night'
All-Star Jam Of Pantera Classic At Dimebash Goes Online- Pierce The Veil Announce Hometown Stadium Show- Alice Cooper Announces Spring Alice's Attic Tour- more
Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more
Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover In Viral Video- Zac Brown Band Announce Love & Fear US Tour- George Strait Announces In-The-Round Arena Shows- more
BTS Sells Out North America And European Leg Of 'Arirang' Tour- Lionel Richie And Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2026 North American Tour- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
All-Star Jam Of Pantera Classic At Dimebash Goes Online
Pierce The Veil Announce Hometown Stadium Show
Fitz And The Tantrums Reveal New Tour Plans For 2026
Warren Haynes & Gov't Mule Announce Two Special Nights in New Orleans
Goose Announce 2024 Summer Headline Tour
Edge Of Paradise Release 'Martyr (Monster)' Video
Alice Cooper Announces Spring Alice's Attic Tour
The Fray Announce The Summer of Light Tour