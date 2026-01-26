Fitz And The Tantrums Reveal New Tour Plans For 2026

(Atlantic) Multi-platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums have announced new touring plans for 2026, including additional headline shows, festival stops, and support dates with Zac Brown Band. Renowned for the undeniable energy and excitement they bring to the stage each night, the group has unveiled a full slate of performances that kick off later this month and continue into the summer.

Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced shows will be available beginning Wednesday, January 28, at 10am Local Time, with general on-sale starting this Friday, January 30, at 10am Local Time.

The cross-country trek comes in support of Fitz and The Tantrums' sixth full-length album, Man On The Moon, released last summer. The band first debuted the lead single and title track "Man On The Moon" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, followed by a return to NBC's TODAY as part of the CITI Concert Series. Billboard praised, "'Man on the Moon' represents a jolt of energy for the group, and a return to the soul-pop sound that has defined some of their most well-loved hits," while Rolling Stone proclaimed, "Fitz and The Tantrums take fans on a funky lunar voyage." In the wake of the album, Fitz and The Tantrums celebrated the release of Man On The Moon with the 31-city summer headliner Man On The Moon Tour.

Man On The Moon follows Fitz and The Tantrums' 2022 studio album Let Yourself Free. Highlighted by singles "Sway" and "Moneymaker," the LP arrived to widespread praise from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Billboard, and more. The band toured extensively in support of the album, visiting sold-out venues coast-to-coast and abroad. They delivered high-energy performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Good Morning America, and brought holiday cheer to the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and The Rose Parade.

Since their inception, Fitz and the Tantrums have delivered hit after hit, including the 5x-Platinum and Spotify Billions Club smash "Out of My League," 4x-Platinum "HandClap," Platinum-certified "The Walker," and Gold-certified "Moneygrabber." With a new album and a headline tour on the horizon, Fitz and The Tantrums are poised to make this summer unforgettable.

Fitz and The Tantrums 2026 Tour Dates

***Supporting Zac Brown Band

January 29 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

January 31 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

February 1 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

February 4-7 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theater

February 21 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino

February 27 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

March 14 - San Diego, CA - SeaWorld San Diego

March 28 - Orlando, FL - SeaWorld Orlando

June 4 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

June 5 - Crownsville, MD - Let's Go Music Festival

June 24 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

June 25 - Fairlee VT - Lake Morey Resort

June 26 - Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Park Casino

June 27 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

July 16 - Elk Grove, IL - Rotary Green

July 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena***

July 18 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse***

July 29 - Jackson, WY - Snow King Mountain

July 31 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Festival

August 1 - Castle Rock, CO - Phillip S. Miller Amphitheater

