Goose Announce 2024 Summer Headline Tour

(Live Nation) Goose have unveiled full details of their upcoming summer headline tour. Dates begin June 13 at Toronto, ON's RBC Amphitheatre and continue through late August.
Highlights include a previously announced two-night return to New York City's Madison Square Garden (June 19-20), along with two-night stands at Virginia Beach, VA's The Dome (June 15-16), Charleston, SC's Firefly Distillery (June 23-24), Raleigh, NC's Red Hat Amphitheater (June 26-27), Boston, MA's Leader Bank Pavilion (June 30-July 1), Saratoga Springs, NY's Saratoga Performing Arts Center (July 3-4), Bend, OR's Hayden Homes Amphitheater (August 21-22), and Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 27-28), as well as one-night-only shows at such famed venues as Columbia, MD's Merriweather Post Pavilion (June 28) and Los Angeles, CA's The Greek Theatre (August 14).
Goose will be joined on select dates by a number of very special guests, including Julian Lage (June 13), The Disco Biscuits (July 3), moe. (July 4), Greensky Bluegrass (August 19-21), and Buffalo Traffic Jam(August 22).
Goose will kick off its 2026 live schedule with a top-billed performance at Athens, GA's annual Jam in the Streets street music festival on March 28, followed by headline dates beginning April 10 at Asheville, NC's ExploreAsheville.com Arena and continuing through the month. The April run includes two-night stands at Fort Lauderdale, FL's War Memorial Auditorium (April 14-15), St. Augustine, FL's St. Augustine Amphitheatre (April 18-19), and New Orleans, LA's Saenger Theatre (April 21-22), and a special return to Austin, TX's Moody Center (April 24) following 2024's sold-out New Year's Eve shows there, as well as a festival appearance at Orlando, FL's Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival (April 12).
From there, Goose will return to San Jose del Cabo for the second edition of Viva El Gonzo, taking place May 7 - 9 and presented once again by 100x Hospitality. Anchored by three consecutive nights of performances by Goose, the festival will feature sets from My Morning Jacket, Cory Wong, LP Giobbi, Jim James (Acoustic), the California Honeydrops, and more. Goose will deliver two sets each night, setting the stage for a weekend full of unforgettable musical discovery.
Goose will then cross the Atlantic for a much-anticipated headline tour of Europe and the United Kingdom, kicking off with a two-night stand at London's Electric Brixton on May 22-23, 2026. Highlights include a two-night stand at Amsterdam, NL's Melkweg (May 27-28), a headline show at Paris, FR's historic Elysee-Montmartre (June 1), and a top-billed festival performance at Aarhus, DK's NorthSide 2026 (June 5).
MARCH
28 - Athens, GA - Jam in the Streets **
APRIL
10 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
11 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater *
12 - Orlando, FL - Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival **
14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium
15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium
17 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
18 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
21 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
22 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
23 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
MAY
7-9 - San Jose del Cabo, Mexico - Viva El Gonzo
22 - London, UK - Electric Brixton
23 - London, UK - Electric Brixton
25 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine
27 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
28 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
30 - Cologne, DE - Burgerhaus Stollwerck
JUNE
1 - Paris, FR - Elysee-Montmartre
3 - Berlin, DE - Festaal Kreuzberg
5 - Aarhus, DK - NorthSide 2026 **
13 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre ^ #
15 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome #
16 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome #
19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
23 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery #
24 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery #
26 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #
27 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #
28 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion #
30 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion #
JULY
1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion #
2 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center #
3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center *** #
4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center **** #
AUGUST
13 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #
14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre #
15 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater #
16 - Reno, NV - The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort #
18 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom #
19 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater ***** #
21 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ***** #
22 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ****** #
24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater #
27 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
28 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBA #
** Festival Appearance
* w/ Special Guests The Stews
# Newly Announced Date
^ w/ Special Guest Julian Lage
*** w/ Special Guests The Disco Biscuits
**** w/Special Guests moe.
***** w/ Special Guests Greensky Bluegrass
****** w/ Special Guests Buffalo Traffic Jam
