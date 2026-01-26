Ignescent Recruit Clint Lowery For 'Chariot Of Fire'

(Freeman) Ignescent, are excited to team up with Clint Lowery, guitarist and backing vocalist of acclaimed rock band Sevendust, for their new single "Chariot Of Fire," taken from the upcoming new album, 'Eternal,' out on March 20, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl. The new track arrives alongside an official video.
Clint Lowery comments: "At the time I was asked to collaborate with IGNESCENT, I was truly building my relationship with Christ, in the beginning stages, the timing was perfect. Jennifer sent a melody she had and I built on that, a true offering to God in most humbling way."
Jennifer Benson adds: "The song is about God rushing in to rescue us when we're surrounded and out of strength - a reminder that He never abandons us. He comes for us."
Ignescent, a powerful and dynamic modern metal band from Chicago, fronted by the multi-talented vocalist Jennifer Benson, are proud to return with their brand-new album, 'Eternal.'
The upcoming release showcases a fierce contemporary metal sound reminiscent of Flyleaf, Evanescence, Jinjer, and Skillet - blending raw emotion with driving riffs and soaring melodies.
'Eternal' is produced by Jeremy Valentine (New Years Day) and Brandon Wolfe, and features a collection of modern metal anthems, including "Joker," "Fearless" - co-written with Sameer Bhattacharya of Flyleaf, and "Chariot Of Fire," featuring Clint Lowery of Sevendust.
The band expresses their enthusiasm for the new record: "We're beyond excited to announce our brand-new album 'Eternal,' dropping March 2026! This one's a battle cry - for faith, for hope, for forever. What's eternal cannot be shaken."
Ignescent 'Light Up The Night' With New Visualizer
Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more
Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover In Viral Video- Zac Brown Band Announce Love & Fear US Tour- George Strait Announces In-The-Round Arena Shows- more
BTS Sells Out North America And European Leg Of 'Arirang' Tour- Lionel Richie And Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2026 North American Tour- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Alice Cooper Announces Spring Alice's Attic Tour
The Fray Announce The Summer of Light Tour
Emo's Not Dead Announces 5th Annual Cruise
Ignescent Recruit Clint Lowery For 'Chariot Of Fire'
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Releases 'One Of A Kind' Video
Sting In The Studio For 'The Soul Cages' 35th Anniversary
The Beths And Spoon Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour
Singled Out: Davey Jones' New Groove