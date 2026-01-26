Ignescent Recruit Clint Lowery For 'Chariot Of Fire'

(Freeman) Ignescent, are excited to team up with Clint Lowery, guitarist and backing vocalist of acclaimed rock band Sevendust, for their new single "Chariot Of Fire," taken from the upcoming new album, 'Eternal,' out on March 20, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl. The new track arrives alongside an official video.

Clint Lowery comments: "At the time I was asked to collaborate with IGNESCENT, I was truly building my relationship with Christ, in the beginning stages, the timing was perfect. Jennifer sent a melody she had and I built on that, a true offering to God in most humbling way."

Jennifer Benson adds: "The song is about God rushing in to rescue us when we're surrounded and out of strength - a reminder that He never abandons us. He comes for us."

Ignescent, a powerful and dynamic modern metal band from Chicago, fronted by the multi-talented vocalist Jennifer Benson, are proud to return with their brand-new album, 'Eternal.'

The upcoming release showcases a fierce contemporary metal sound reminiscent of Flyleaf, Evanescence, Jinjer, and Skillet - blending raw emotion with driving riffs and soaring melodies.

'Eternal' is produced by Jeremy Valentine (New Years Day) and Brandon Wolfe, and features a collection of modern metal anthems, including "Joker," "Fearless" - co-written with Sameer Bhattacharya of Flyleaf, and "Chariot Of Fire," featuring Clint Lowery of Sevendust.

The band expresses their enthusiasm for the new record: "We're beyond excited to announce our brand-new album 'Eternal,' dropping March 2026! This one's a battle cry - for faith, for hope, for forever. What's eternal cannot be shaken."

