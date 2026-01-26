Pierce The Veil Announce Hometown Stadium Show

(Live Nation) San Diego's own Pierce The Veil will return home for a milestone stadium finale at Petco Park on September 12, 2026. This monumental performance marks the culmination of an extraordinary three-year journey following the release of 2023's chart-topping album The Jaws of Life - a period of creative resurgence and personal perseverance that has seen the band reach new heights. This will be Pierce The Veil's only mainland U.S. headline appearance of the yearand the definitive closing night of their most successful era to date.

Pierce The Veil frontman, Vic Fuentes, shares, "We've saved the biggest and best for San Diego. There's no place we'd rather close out the greatest tour of our career than right here in our hometown. This is more than a show to us. It's a celebration of our roots and a massive thank you to the community that raised us. Headlining Petco Park is a defining moment for our band, and we're going all out to deliver the biggest, loudest, and most unforgettable night of our lives for the fans who got us here."

The Petco Park homecoming comes in the wake of the band's massive I CAN'T HEAR YOU WORLD TOUR, a global juggernaut that moved over 700,000 tickets worldwide. From selling out Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks to a historic three-night residency at LA's Kia Forum, Pierce The Veil's dominance has only continued into 2026. This includes a highly anticipated appearance at NYC's Governors Ball Festival in June - further proof that nearly 20 years into their career, PTV has transcended genre boundaries to become a true cultural force.

That dominance traces back to the February 2023 release of The Jaws of Life. A bold evolution in sound, the album debuted at #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart and produced the band's first #1 Alternative Radio single, "Emergency Contact." The era's momentum only accelerated in 2025 when the sleeper hit "So Far So Fake" went viral on TikTok, eventually breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 and claiming #1 on the Alternative Airplay chart.

The September Petco Park finale is proof that Pierce The Veil has never been bigger, bolder, or more unstoppable.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 27. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, January 30 at 10am PST.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the San Diego show for Pierce The Veil's I Can't Hear You World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 10:00 AM PST until Thursday, January 29 at 11:59pm PST through the Citi Entertainment program.

NORTH AMERICAN LIVE DATES:

4/21 - Neal S. Blaisdell Center - Honolulu, HI

4/22 - Neal S. Blaisdell Center - Honolulu, HI

5/14 - Sonic Temple Festival - Columbus, OH *

6/5 - Governors Ball - New York, NY *

8/13 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN #

9/9 - Globe Life Field - Arlington, TX =

9/12 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

9/19 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX =

* Festival Date

# Supporting My Chemical Romance

= Supporting Guns N' Roses

AUSTRALIAN LIVE DATES:

4/8 - Riverstage - Brisbane, AUS ^

4/10 - Hordern Pavilion - Sydney, AUS ^

4/11- Hordern Pavilion - Sydney, AUS ^

4/12 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, AUS ^

4/14 - The Drive - Adelaide, AUS ^

4/16 - Red Hill Auditorium - Perth, AUS ^

^ With Movements & Jack Kays

