The Beths And Spoon Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

(ANTI- Records) New Zealand quartet The Beths are kicking 2026 into high gear by announcing a new run of summer headlining dates and a co-headlining tour with Austin's esteemed rock ambassadors Spoon.

The Beths released Straight Line Was A Lie in the summer of 2025, their most successful and critically acclaimed album to date. "'Straight Line Was a Lie' proves that it's possible to sandwich life's gnarliest realities between hooks that could take up permanent residence in your auditory cortex," praised Pitchfork in their review of the record.

Spanning June 6 to July 1, tickets go on sale this Friday, January 30 at 10am local time. The Beths embark on their first ever Japanese headline tour next month, followed by tours in their home country of New Zealand and Australia. All upcoming tour dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

February 24 - Tokyo, Japan @ WWWX [SOLD OUT]

February 25 - Osaka, Japan @ Yogibo Meta Valley

March 13 - Wellington, New Zealand @ Meow Nui

March 14 - Wellington, New Zealand @ Meow Nui

March 20 - Dunedin, New Zealand @ Glenroy Auditorium

March 22 - Christchurch, New Zealand @ James Hay

March 23 - Nelson, New Zealand @ Theatre Royal

March 26 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation

March 27 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation

April 17 - Adelaide, Australia @ The Gov

April 18 - Perth, Australia @ Astor Theatre

April 23 - Brisbane City, Australia @ The Tivoli

April 24 - Sydney, Australia @ The Round House

April 25 - Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre

May 22 - 24 - Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

June 5 - Queens, NY @ Governor's Ball

June 20 - Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

August 27 - Torremolinos, Spain @ Canela Party

NEW DATES:

June 6 - Portland, ME @ State Theater

June 7 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

June 9 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

June 10 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Big Room

June 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

June 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

June 14 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary RØDE House

June 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground

June 18 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle [SOLD OUT]

June 21 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

June 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

June 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Music Hall ^

June 26 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

June 27 - Cleveland, OH @ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ^

June 28 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

June 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion ^

July 1 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater ^

^ - with Spoon

