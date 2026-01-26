Warren Haynes & Gov't Mule Announce Two Special Nights in New Orleans

(Press Here) GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes and his acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated band Gov't Mule have announced two special nights at The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans.
On Thursday, April 30th, the Warren Haynes Band will perform their Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience, which first debuted in 2019, with The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Rich Daniels from the Chicago City Lights Orchestra.
The symphonic show will explore all aspects of Warren's incredible catalog and career including music from Gov't Mule, Allman Brothers Band, The Dead, Jerry Garcia, and his solo albums. Then, on Friday, May 1st, Gov't Mule will take over the venue to wrap their spring headlining tour.
Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 28th at 12pm ET/11am CT with local presales beginning Thursday, January 29th at 12pm ET/11am CT. The public on-sale will commence Friday, January 30th at 12pm ET/11am CT. The Ultimate Guitar Player Package, which includes the Warren Haynes Signature Les Paul Standard 60s Cherry Guitar, to be played on stage and presented during a post-show meet & greet with Warren, is available for both shows.
