Ally Venable Launching UK Tour

(Noble) Following her triumphant October 2025 UK Tour, Texas based blues rock guitarist Ally Venable will embark on 10-date UK Tour in September 2026. Special guest on all shows is the celebrated Canadian blues rock phenom, Garret T. Willie.
Ally's UK tour follows hot on the heels of her critically acclaimed sixth studio album Money & Power. Released by Ruf Records, the album's available on vinyl, CD and digital.
"Money & Power is such a strong statement, especially for women," says the award-winning Texas gunslinger of her Nashville-recorded album, on which Ally's crack-squad band is joined by A-list guests Shemekia Copeland and Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram.
"All the songs on this album showcase the theme of what it truly means to be a force to be reckoned with. I want this record to wake people up," continues Ally.
Money and power make the world go round. But in the right hands, music can be every bit as potent. Right now, on the heels of 2023's acclaimed Real Gone - an album that hit #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts and was still in contention a year later - Ally is rated amongst the best young singer-songwriters in American roots, saluted by Total Guitar magazine in its poll of Top 100 Blues Guitarists.
"With her heels, sequins and Les Paul growling on a leash, she's one of Ruf Record's most head-turning young artists," wrote Classic Rock, "and while the instrumental prowess can be taken as read, Real Gone marks a growing maturity in the Texan's songcraft."
In February 2024, with the dust still settling from Real Gone, the Money & Power sessions saw Ally and producer/drummer Tom Hambridge push through the doors of Nashville's famous Soundstage Studios. And while the studio band was strictly A-list, as always, Ally's new songs are the real stars. That attitude is palpable on opener "Brown Liquor," Ally's battle cry decorated by a stinging guest guitar solo from the Mississippi hotshot Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram.
Money & Power is a modern roots record that plays by its own rules and marches to the beat of its own drum. The same could be said for Ally herself. "I'm thrilled to release this album," she says. "For me, it's a sonic embodiment of a woman's unstoppable ambition, and showcases my musicality on all fronts."
NEWCASTLE, CLUNY 2
TUESDAY 8 SEPTEMBER 2026
YORK, THE CRESCENT
WEDNESDAY 9 SEPTEMBER 2026
LONDON, THE 100 CLUB
THURSDAY 10 SEPTEMBER 2026
NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS
FRIDAY 11 SEPTEMBER
NORWICH, THE WATERFRONT
SATURDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 2026
MANCHESTER, DEAF INSTITUTE
SUNDAY 13 SEPTEMBER 2026
GLASGOW, STEREO
TUESDAY 15 SEPTEMBER 2026
BRISTOL, EXCHANGE
WEDNESDAY 16 SEPTEMBER 2026
FAVERSHAM, THE OLD BREWERY
THURSDAY 17 SEPTEMBER 2026
