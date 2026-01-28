.

Bikini Kill Announce North American Tour

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 27, 2026 9:11 PM EST
Bikini Kill Announce North American Tour

(Charm School Media) Legendary feminist punk pioneers, Bikini Kill today announce a 2026 North American fall tour, kicking off September 6 in Portland with stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, Boston, Cleveland and more.

Fans on the west coast can also experience the band's formidable live show this summer as they headline Mosswood Meltdown on Sunday, July 19. Public on-sale begins Friday, Jan 30 at 9am PT / 12pmET.

Bikini Kill regrouped in 2019 for their first full shows since 1997, during a time when we need their political rally cry more than ever, and have since performed to sold out crowds across the globe.

This tour sees the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass -- along with guitarist Sara Landeau. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the Bikini Kill reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band's legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, The New York Times.

Bikini Kill 2026 Tour Dates
7/19: Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown
9/6: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
9/9: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
9/13: Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
9/14: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
9/15: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
9/17: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
9/18: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
9/19: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
9/21: New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
9/22: Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
9/24: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
9/25: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Related Stories
Bikini Kill Announce North American Tour

Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna To Host Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's New Podcast

Bikini Kill Announce North American Summer Tour

News > Bikini Kill

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Shares New Song 'Young Love'- Dave Matthews Band 2026 Summer Tour- Black Veil Brides North American Tour- more

All-Star Jam Of Pantera Classic At Dimebash Goes Online- Pierce The Veil Announce Hometown Stadium Show- Alice Cooper Announces Spring Alice's Attic Tour- more

Day In Country

Dustin Lynch And Chase Rice Teaming Up For Red Rocks Concert- Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover In Viral Video- Zac Brown Band Tour- George Strait- more

Day In Pop

BTS Sells Out North America And European Leg Of 'Arirang' Tour- Lionel Richie And Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2026 North American Tour- more

Reviews

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Latest News

Bikini Kill Announce North American Tour

Ally Venable Launching UK Tour

Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Shares New Song 'Young Love'

Dave Matthews Band Announce 2026 Summer Tour

Black Veil Brides Announce North American Headline Tour

Napalm Death Launching North American Tour

Aerosmith Sharing Grat Track From Forthcoming Legendary Edition

Watch John Corabi's 'When I Was Young' Visualizer