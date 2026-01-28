Bikini Kill Announce North American Tour

(Charm School Media) Legendary feminist punk pioneers, Bikini Kill today announce a 2026 North American fall tour, kicking off September 6 in Portland with stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, Boston, Cleveland and more.

Fans on the west coast can also experience the band's formidable live show this summer as they headline Mosswood Meltdown on Sunday, July 19. Public on-sale begins Friday, Jan 30 at 9am PT / 12pmET.

Bikini Kill regrouped in 2019 for their first full shows since 1997, during a time when we need their political rally cry more than ever, and have since performed to sold out crowds across the globe.

This tour sees the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass -- along with guitarist Sara Landeau. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the Bikini Kill reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band's legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, The New York Times.

Bikini Kill 2026 Tour Dates

7/19: Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown

9/6: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/9: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

9/13: Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

9/14: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

9/15: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/17: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/18: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/19: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/21: New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

9/22: Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

9/24: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/25: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

