Bodysnatcher Deliver 'The Maker' Video And Announce New Album

(Cosa Nostra) South Florida deathcore mainstays Bodysnatcher have today announced their upcoming new album 'Hell Is Here, Hell Is Home' out on Friday, April 10 (via MNRK Heavy).

The full-length will be the band's latest body of new music since 2024's acclaimed EP, 'Vile Conduct'. In celebration of the announcement, the quartet released their new rager "The Maker" and the official music video.

When asked about today's news, the band commented: "We're extremely excited to finally start sharing this album with everyone. We think it's the bands strongest work. We finally accomplished the sound we've been aiming for from the start."

After wrapping up a triumphant Australian tour this past weekend with Fit For An Autopsy, Bodysnatcher will next kick off their 'Hell Is Here, Hell Is Home' EU/UK headliner in March with PSYCHO-FRAME, Ingested and Big Ass Truck as support. The band will then bring the heat to the Chaos & Carnage 2026 tour across North America alongside Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, 200 Stab Wounds, Ingested, Gates To Hell, and Bodybox starting Saturday, May 2.

May 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 3 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Historic El Rey Theater

May 5 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

May 6 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

May 8 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 10 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville 2026

May 12 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

May 13 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

May 14 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple 2026

May 15 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

May 16 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

May 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

May 19 - Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theater

May 20 - West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

May 22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

May 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

May 26 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

May 27 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

May 29 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

May 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 31 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

