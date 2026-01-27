Dave Matthews Band Announce 2026 Summer Tour

(Live Nation) Dave Matthews Band's U.S. headline tour will kick off with a trio of Texas shows: May 8 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, May 9 at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion and May 11 at Moody Center in Austin. On June 10, the group will return to New York's historic Forest Hills Stadium.

Dave Matthews Band will also perform during the inaugural seasons of three new venues: Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, MN (June 23), Morton Amphitheater in Kansas City, MO (June 24) and Acrisure Amphitheater in Grand Rapids, MI (July 7-8).

Additional two-night stands include: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL (May 29-30); Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN (June 26-27); Freedom Mortgage Pavillion in Camden, NJ (July 10-11); BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, NH (July 14-15); Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY (July 17-18), a milestone run marking the band's 50th headline performance at SPAC, and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, CO (August 28-29).

The outing will wrap up with Dave Matthews Band's traditional Labor Day weekend residency at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA (September 4-6). The supporting acts for the weekend will be Stephen Wilson Jr and Infinity Song (Friday), Watchhouse and Jonah Kagen (Saturday) and Jesse Welles and Sierra Hull (Sunday).

Dave Matthews Band is the highest-ranked American headliner on Pollstar's list of the "25 Most Popular Touring Artists of The Millenium," coming in at No. 4. The group has sold 19.5 million tickets in the past 25 years and is one of only three artists in the top 25 with more than 1,000 shows recorded in the box-office archives since 2001. Since debuting in 1991, Dave Matthews Band has sold a combined 38 million CDs and DVDs and more than 25 million tickets, making them the second-largest ticket seller in history.

Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing its environmental footprint, going back to its first shows in 1991. The band is renewing its partnership with Live Nation venues to further minimize the environmental footprint of its tour. This summer's shows will mark the third year of the "On The Road To Zero Waste Tour," which achieved a milestone of over 90% of fan-generated waste at Live Nation venues reused, composted, recycled, or donated in previous years. Dave Matthews Band will also join forces again with environmental nonprofit REVERB, celebrating 21 years of partnership focused on making the music industry more sustainable and fan-driven action more measurable.

In 2026, Dave Matthews Band continues its long‑standing support of The Nature Conservancy's global reforestation efforts. Seven years strong, this work is rooted in a simple belief that healthy forests help create a healthier planet. With 6 million trees already planted, DMB is committing to plant 1 million more this year, bringing the total to 7 million trees in 2026. These trees help rebuild critical forests that clean our air and water, provide habitat for wildlife, and support a more stable climate for future generations.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND - SPRING/SUMMER 2026 U.S. TOUR DATES

5/8 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/9 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

5/11 Austin, TX Moody Center

5/15 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

5/16 Charlotte, NC Truliant Amphitheater

5/25 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

5/26 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/29 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/30 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/5 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/6 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/10 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

6/12 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6/13 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

6/23 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater

6/24 Kansas City, MO Morton Amphitheater

6/26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

6/27 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

7/7 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater

7/8 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater

7/10 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/11 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/14 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

7/15 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

7/17 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/21 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

7/22 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/24 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/25 Hartford, CT The Meadows Music Theatre

8/28 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/29 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

9/4 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/5 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/6 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

Related Stories

Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden

Dave Matthews Plays Rare Solo Show For Wells Fargo Credit Cardholders

Dave Matthews Band Launching U.S. Tour

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Returning To Riviera Maya

News > Dave Matthews