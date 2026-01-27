Hear Karnivool's New Song 'Animation'

(The Syndicate) Australian prog-metal stalwarts Karnivool release the sprawling "Animation" today, ahead of their highly anticipated new album In Verses, out next Friday, February 6, 2026 via Cymatic Records / The Orchard.

"'Animation' leans into a new space found within the rhythm section," says the band of the track. "It holds the pulse of In Verses-tight, detailed, tense. It reflects the frustration, the renewal, and the search for light that runs through the record, all while staying true to our sound."

Arriving almost 13 years since the previous LP, In Verses is a culmination of the last decade of life experiences that have brought Karnivool to this point. Meticulously formed and delivered, the LP's ten tracks journey through collective feelings of frustration, catharsis, and a rediscovery of identity.

"Aozora" accompanied the album announcement, preceded by "Drone" from last summer. In December, the group released their most ambitious track yet in the epic, "Opal."

In Verses was born out of relentless experimentation in their Perth studio with longtime collaborator Forrester Savell. It not only provides a fitting moment of reintroduction for long-time and casual Karnivool fans, but for newcomers, the new album marks a striking gateway to a body of work built on an intense love for the craft.

The vitality of the band has never felt more energised; each member brings an invaluable signature to the combined sound that has a core vision, sharpened and primed for whatever lies ahead. An homage to the band's evolution and a response to the jarring shift in personal and social environments since their last release, In Verses positions Karnivool in their healthiest creative space to date.

