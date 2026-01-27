Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Shares New Song 'Young Love'

(Shore Fire) Legendary vocalist and 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Lou Gramm, best known as the iconic voice of Foreigner, unveils "Young Love," the first single from his highly anticipated solo album Released. A blistering rock anthem with a classic AOR sound, "Young Love" showcases Gramm's signature powerhouse vocals alongside soaring guitar riffs, capturing the raw energy and heartfelt passion of budding love.

Set to arrive on March 27, 2026, Released features ten original tracks co-written by Lou and his former Black Sheep bandmate Bruce Turgon. The album channels the timeless sound that has defined Lou's career, while also delivering a powerful sense of rediscovery and completion. A promotional tour will kick off this summer, with full headline dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Lou says, "My new album Released is a collection of unreleased songs that were recorded in the 1980s during the production of my 3 previous solo albums. These are powerful, heartfelt songs with a great vintage sound taken right from my old multitrack tapes. This new album was a long time coming and it's a real nostalgia trip. When I pulled these songs out of the vault, I knew I had to finish them for my fans around the world, so they can experience what I did when I first heard them after all these years. It means a lot to me to finally see this album released, to be taken back in time when I hear this music again, to remember working with all these great musicians, and to feel that my catalog is now complete."

Produced by Lou Gramm himself, Released features appearances from an outstanding cast of musicians, including Tony Franklin on bass for "Long Gone" and Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) on guitar for the opening track "Young Love", alongside long-time collaborators such as Lou's brother Ben Gramm on drums. The result is a collection that feels both timeless and deeply personal, rooted in the era that made Lou one of rock's most recognizable voices. The physical album, available in both CD and limited-edition Ruby Red vinyl formats, is now available for pre-order here.

Born and raised in Rochester, New York, Lou Gramm emerged from a highly musical family before forming Black Sheep, whose two albums for Capitol Records have since become cult favorites. A pivotal meeting with Mick Jones in 1975 led to the formation of Foreigner the following year, launching a career that produced a run of multi-platinum albums and hit singles. Foreigner famously became the first band since The Beatles to see their first eight singles reach the US Top 20.

Alongside his work with Foreigner, Lou enjoyed major solo success with Ready Or Not (1987), featuring the hit "Midnight Blue", followed by Long Hard Look (1989), which included "Just Between You And Me". Now, with Released, Lou delivers his third solo studio album, completing a vital chapter in his solo catalogue while standing proudly alongside both his earlier solo work and his defining recordings with Foreigner.

The album also includes "True Blue Love (Unplugged)", originally appearing on Long Hard Look, and follows recent high-profile collaborations with Foreigner connected to the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. Lou Gramm will be touring throughout 2026 in support of Released, including solo dates and special appearances with Foreigner. Full tour dates will be announced soon.

Related Stories

Lou Gramm Turned Down Original Audition For Foreigner

Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For U.S. Tour

Lou Gramm To Rock Foreigner Tour and '4' Album Expanded For Deluxe Edition

Nelly Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Country Grammar'

News > Lou Gramm