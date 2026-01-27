Napalm Death Launching North American Tour

(Freeman) English grindcore legends Napalm Death are excited to announce a massive North American tour this coming spring. The tour will feature special guests Deadguy and Primitive Man on select dates.

The run kicks off May 7th in Daytona Beach, FL at the iconic Welcome to Rockville before tearing across North America and concluding June 14th in Vancouver, BC at The Pearl.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30th at 10am local time. For a full list of dates, please see below.

NAPALM DEATH Live:

with Primitive Man (May 21 - June 14)

& Deadguy (May 11 - May 23)^^

May 7 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville (No Support)

May 8 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

May 9 Miami, FL @ Churchill's ^^

May 11 Atlanta, GA- Terminal West ^^

May 12 Asheville, NC - Eulogy ^^

May 13 Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl ^^

May 14 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple (no Support)

May 15 Saginaw, MI - The Vault ^^

May 16 SECRET.. To Be Announced Soon

May 17 Huntington, WV - The Loud

May 19 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

May 20 Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (no Support)

May 21 New York, NY - Racket

May 22 New York, NY - Rocks Off Cruise

May 23 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom ^^

May 24 Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club

May 26 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar Ballroom

May 27 Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom

May 28 Fredericton, NB - The Cap

May 29 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne w/ Pig Destroyer

May 30 Boston, MA - Roadrunner w/ Acid Bath, Pig Destroyer

June 1 Montreal, QC - Fairmount

June 2 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

June 3 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's

June 4 London, ON - London Music Hall

June 5 Detroit, MI - Crofoot Pike Room

June 6 TBD

June 9 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

June 10 Regina, SK - The Exchange

June 11 Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

June 12 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

June 13 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

June 14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

Related Stories

Edge Of Paradise Deliver 'Death Note'

Napalm Death and the Melvins Reunite for The Savage Imperial Death March Part II Tour

Nervosa Announce New Album 'Jailbreak' With 'Seed Of Death' Video

Napalm Death Celebrate Mini Album Release With Visualizer

News > Napalm Death