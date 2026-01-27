Napalm Death Launching North American Tour

(Freeman) English grindcore legends Napalm Death are excited to announce a massive North American tour this coming spring. The tour will feature special guests Deadguy and Primitive Man on select dates.
The run kicks off May 7th in Daytona Beach, FL at the iconic Welcome to Rockville before tearing across North America and concluding June 14th in Vancouver, BC at The Pearl.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30th at 10am local time. For a full list of dates, please see below.
NAPALM DEATH Live:
with Primitive Man (May 21 - June 14)
& Deadguy (May 11 - May 23)^^
May 7 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville (No Support)
May 8 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
May 9 Miami, FL @ Churchill's ^^
May 11 Atlanta, GA- Terminal West ^^
May 12 Asheville, NC - Eulogy ^^
May 13 Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl ^^
May 14 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple (no Support)
May 15 Saginaw, MI - The Vault ^^
May 16 SECRET.. To Be Announced Soon
May 17 Huntington, WV - The Loud
May 19 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
May 20 Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (no Support)
May 21 New York, NY - Racket
May 22 New York, NY - Rocks Off Cruise
May 23 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom ^^
May 24 Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club
May 26 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar Ballroom
May 27 Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom
May 28 Fredericton, NB - The Cap
May 29 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne w/ Pig Destroyer
May 30 Boston, MA - Roadrunner w/ Acid Bath, Pig Destroyer
June 1 Montreal, QC - Fairmount
June 2 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
June 3 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's
June 4 London, ON - London Music Hall
June 5 Detroit, MI - Crofoot Pike Room
June 6 TBD
June 9 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
June 10 Regina, SK - The Exchange
June 11 Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern
June 12 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
June 13 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
June 14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
