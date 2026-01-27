Nervosa Announce 'Slave Machine' Album With Video For Title Track

(Napalm Records) Nervosa announce their new album: Slave Machine will be unleashed on April 3, 2026 via Napalm Records! Their sixth album shows the Brazil-based modern thrash metal band releasing their inner beasts at staggering speed and with formidable emphasis.

Having performed at the biggest metal festivals worldwide, from Wacken to Hellfest, and making a lasting impression on fans and critics alike, NERVOSA aims to consolidate their standing as genre frontrunners. With founding guitarist Prika Amaral established as their new singer with their previous record, Jailbreak (2023), they tear through the scene with the force of a sledgehammer.

Once again working with producer Martin Furia of German legends Destruction, the women bridge the gap between old-school power and critical modernity. Slave Machine adds twelve fiery songs to Nervosa's repertoire and is available for pre-order now!

Along with the announcement, Nervosa release the title track of the upcoming record. "Slave Machine" serves as a perfect first harbinger of the fury the Brazilian group is about to unleash on the world: instantly turning up the speed and showing a slightly different side of the thrash band with a catchy alternative bridge, the crushing track kicks off a new era for Nervosa!

Nervosa about "Slave Machine": "This song is everything that we want to say and play, many different vocal layers and guitar melodies like a scream to say that we are all part of the 'Slave Machine'."

