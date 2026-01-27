Powerwolf Unleash '1589' Live Video

(Napalm Records) Powerwolf light a literal pyre with the fourth single off their monumental upcoming live album, Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle), out February 13, 2026 via Napalm Records.

"1589", originally released on their #1 album Wake Up The Wicked (2024), is one of many highlights of the live album's captured performance, brought to life by a blazing stage production and spectacular pyrotechnics.

The accompanying live video of the characteristically catchy hymn has us all witness the spectacle that transcends beyond a concert. Filmed in Munich during their impressive sold-out show at Olympiahalle as part of the stunning Wolfsnachte Tour in 2024, Powerwolf prove once more that they are an unmatched force!

Powerwolf on Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle):"We always knew that no words or short recap videos could truly capture what we experienced together during the Wolfsnächte 2024 tour. Every night was its own kind of magic - still, we wanted to find a way to hold on to those memories and share them in the most powerful way possible. That's why we decided to record the full, massive, sold-out show at the Olympiahalle in Munich - to preserve just a piece of what we all felt on this tour. Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is more than a live release. It's a tribute and manifestation to the moments we created together."

What began as an unconventional project in 2004 has since evolved into one of the most successful metal phenomena worldwide. Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) documents Powerwolf's unrelenting rise to the top, showcasing a performance that goes far beyond a metal concert. From a fire-breathing church organ and thunderous pyro spectacles to dark, operetta-like storytelling and rousing crowd interaction, this show is pure heavy metal theater at its finest. Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is an absolute must-have for every music lover. It will be available in multiple formats including Blu-Ray, DVD, CD and Vinyl as well as a Deluxe Boxset, Earbook, Mediabook, and several other Collectors Editions, featuring exclusive bonus content.

On Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle), each song is visually reimagined with a changing digital stage set, timed effects, and theatrical elements: monks with torches, falling snow on a burning piano, and a fiery execution scene that rivals shock rock's greatest icons. Classics like "Army Of The Night", "Amen & Attack", "Armata Strigoi", and "Demons Are a Girl's Best Friend" come alive in larger-than-life arrangements, while emotional highlights like "Alive or Undead" bring the audience to tears. The interplay between frontman Attila Dorn and organist Falk Maria Schlegel turns every moment into an unforgettable ritual.

Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is more than just a celebration of past triumphs - it marks the beginning of a powerful new chapter in the band's unstoppable journey. Powerwolf have long transcended genre boundaries - their shows are cult-like celebrations of metal, emotion, and art. With Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle), they once again prove that what they create is beyond music - it is religion.

Related Stories

Powerwolf Preview New Live Album With 'Alive Or Undead' Video

Powerwolf Unleash 'Armata Strigoi' Live Video

Powerwolf Unleash 'Stossgebet' Live Video

Powerwolf Announce 'Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle)' Album

News > Powerwolf