Watch John Corabi's 'When I Was Young' Visualizer

(Freeman) John Corabi is pleased to share his new single "When I Was Young," taken from his upcoming debut full-length solo album 'New Day,' due out on April 24, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl. "When I Was Young" arrives alongside an official visualizer.

On the new track, John shares: "'When I Was Young' is a lyrically poignant song about an aging man looking back and reminiscing in a conversation with his son, about the ups and downs of his life. A beautiful look at life blended with acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin, with an uptempo 'Maggie May' vibe!!!"

'New Day' marks John Corabi's first full-length solo album of original material. Recorded in Nashville during the summer of 2025 and produced by multi-platinum songwriter and producer Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Buckcherry), the album fuses classic '70s rock, soul, and blues influences into a sound that feels both timeless and deeply personal.

The record features the previously released singles "Così Bella (So Beautiful)" (2021) and "Your Own Worst Enemy" (2022), now presented as part of a rich collection of tracks that spotlight his commanding vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and masterful songwriting. Throughout the album, CORABI is joined by Marti Frederiksen, who adds backing vocals, guitars, piano, and percussion; Evan Frederiksen on drums, bass, B3 organ, electric guitar, mandolin, and programming; Richard Fortus (Guns N' Roses) on lead guitar; Paul Taylor (Winger, Steve Perry) contributing piano, organ, and clavinet, as well as Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke) offering guitar solos. Together, they create an organic, instrument-driven sound built on real performances, melodic interplay, and soulful energy.

With a European tour planned for February/March 2026 and additional shows running through late spring and summer, CORABI is poised to bring this new music directly to fans, delivering both powerful live energy and genuine emotional resonance.

More than just a solo debut, 'New Day' serves as Corabi's personal testament to rock's enduring spirit-an exploration of melody, soul, and authenticity, played with passion and conviction at every turn.

John shares: "I'm very excited for everybody to hear this new collection of songs! I wanted to put together an album of eclectic, organic songs that are reminiscent of the music I grew up listening to, and I truly believe the mission was accomplished! This is a 60's-70's sounding classic rock and roll record...Turn it up, and enjoy!!!"

