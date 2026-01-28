Hear The XCERTS' New Anthem 'Do it To Myself'

(Freeman) The XCERTS return with their first original music since 2023, unveiling the anthemic new single "do it to myself," their debut release for their new record label FLG Records.
A frenetic, grunge-laden alt-rock statement, the track finds the Aberdeen-formed, Brighton-based trio reconnecting with the raw urgency that first defined them, while retaining the melodic heft and emotional clarity earned over more than two decades together. It marks a powerful reintroduction to a band operating with renewed intensity, purpose, and trust in one another.
Formed in 2001, The XCERTS, vocalist and guitarist Murray Macleod, bassist Jordan Smith, and drummer Tom Heron, have remained a constant, unbroken line-up ever since, a rare feat that speaks volumes about the group's creative bond and friendship. Through hard work, heart, and resilience, they've long been established as one of the UK's most consistent and emotionally resonant alternative bands.
After a run of records that explored more polished, pop-leaning textures, "do it to myself" signals a decisive shift back toward the grit and catharsis that first endeared The XCERTS to fans. Anchored by bright, urgent guitar tones that recall 2014's 'There Is Only You,' Macleod's vulnerable vocal performance captures a moment of internal conflict and self-reckoning, wrestling with its own tensions, refusing to let up.
"There's a desperate urgency about this song," says Macleod. "It's an admission of my fragility and tendency to self-sabotage when things aren't good as they are. It's a hard indie rock song, but the lyrics and vocal delivery are really vulnerable. That conflicting feeling was intentional - we wanted it to feel uncomfortable, honest, and human."
Written collaboratively in the same room, something the band had not done on their 2023 album 'Learning How to Live' and 'Let Go,' "do it to myself" crackles with a sense of immediacy and shared energy, capturing three musicians fully locked into one another after navigating personal and collective turbulence - a mission statement for the band as a whole. The release arrives amid continued activity for the band, with Macleod also recently appearing as a guest vocalist on As It Is' single "Ruin My Life" and an energetic stint as the live guitarist for Idlewild, a reminder that The XCERTS' decades-long connection to the alternative scene remains alive and vital.
"do it to myself" is a bold opening statement - raw, reflective, and resolutely forward-looking - from a band whose connection has only deepened with time, opening the door to what comes next.
