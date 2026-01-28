Paul McCartney: Man on the Run Coming To Movie Theaters

(NLM) What happens when you wake up the morning after leaving the most important rock band of all time? Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, the intimate new feature documentary by Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, explores Paul McCartney's creative rebirth after The Beatles' breakup. The film will be released in cinemas for one night only by Trafalgar Releasing on Thursday February 19th, 2026. Tickets to see the film first, in select cinemas worldwide, are available from Wednesday February 4th at manontherun.film.

In April 1970, Paul released his first solo album, McCartney. When asked what he'd do next, he said his only plan was to grow up. Paul McCartney: Man on the Run captures Paul's transformative decade in the wake of The Beatles' break-up and the rise of his new band Wings. Through stunning archival footage, Linda McCartney's exceptional photographs, interviews with Paul, Linda, Mary and Stella McCartney, a number of Wings band members, Sean Ono Lennon, Mick Jagger, Chrissie Hynde, and more, the film examines this time through a uniquely vulnerable lens.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run will be released theatrically in select territories worldwide. In addition to the film, each theatrical screening includes a bonus conversation between Paul McCartney and director Morgan Neville, exclusive to cinemas. All participating cinemas and ticket listings can be found at manontherun.film from February 4th at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT. Fans are encouraged to sign up to the email newsletter for event alerts.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run is produced by Tremolo, in association with MPL Communications and Polygram Entertainment. Following the theatrical release the film will be available on Prime Video from February 27th in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Producers include Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, and Meghan Walsh for Tremolo; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL; and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment. Executive producers include Paul McCartney and Caitrin Rogers.

The new film provides the essential latest installment in the Wings renaissance - a series of exciting new releases connecting with fans across the world. 2025 saw the publication of Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run by Liveright / W.W. Norton / Penguin. A landmark oral history of Paul's musical reinvention in the 1970s, described by The Sunday Times as "the story of a man who climbed every mountain, then set out to do it all over again". In tandem, the WINGS self-titled collection was released in multiple formats, from a 32-track 3LP box set to new Dolby Atmos mixes - a definitive self-titled anthology of hits, personally curated by Paul, charting the story of the band as it became one of the biggest-selling acts of all time. The start of 2025 celebrated one of Wings' most revered albums, Venus and Mars, 50 years since the original release. Now available as a special edition half-speed master LP, and mixed in Dolby Atmos for the first time. All this in addition to another epic leg of Paul's Got Back tour, which included shows in 18 different cities across the United States and Canada through 2025.

