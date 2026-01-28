Tedeschi Trucks Band To Rock The Hollywood Bowl With The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers

(Press Here) Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the GRAMMY Award-winning band led by the dynamic wife and husband duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, has announced a co-headlining show with The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for Monday, August 17th.
The special date, produced by Live Nation Hewitt Silva, is part of TTB's newly announced Future Soul 2026 Tour supporting their sixth studio album, Future Soul, out March 20th via Fantasy Records.
TTB Swamp Family Fan Club presale for the Hollywood Bowl show will be available Tuesday, February 3 at 10am Pacific Time. Live Nation presale will begin Wednesday, February 4 with the venue presale available Thursday February 5, both starting at 10am Pacific Time. The public on-sale will commence on Friday, February 6 at 10am Pacific Time. To sign up for the TTB Swamp Family presale, head over to https://www.tedeschitrucksband.com/swamp-family.
Future Soul, produced by Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Carrie Underwood) and co-produced by Trucks, marks the most powerful and unique album to date from the revered 12-piece powerhouse ensemble. The 11-track collection includes their brand-new single "I Got You," written by guitarist/vocalist Mike Mattison, just released on January 23rd.
Following a residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City from March 10-28, Tedeschi Trucks Band - hailed as "one of the best bands on the road today" - will embark on their Future Soul 2026 Tour. The 35-date headlining outing, produced by Live Nation, launches in April and will run throughout the summer and fall, including two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, before wrapping at the end of October. The upcoming trek features four co-headlining shows with Alabama Shakes, a co-headlining date with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, two nights with special guest Sheryl Crow, and Lukas Nelson, JJ Grey & Mofro, and Molly Tuttle supporting on various dates, respectively. TTB will also perform at numerous festivals this year including Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Telluride Bluegrass Festival in addition to their own Sun, Sand & Soul experience. Presale tickets for the Future Soul 2026 Tour are available now with the public on-sale commencing this Friday, January 30th at 10am local time.
