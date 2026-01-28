The Maine Return With New Song and Video 'Die To Fall'

(MUSES) After months of speculation and growing anticipation, The Maine - John O'Callaghan, Kennedy Brock, Jared Monaco, Garrett Nickelsen, and Pat Kirch - have now unveiled the first taste of new music from their forthcoming tenth studio album, "Die To Fall," the first single off their forthcoming new LP, Joy Next Door, set for an April 10 release date.

"I suppose it's only fitting that our tenth album has been one of the toughest to make to date," O'Callaghan says of the upcoming Joy Next Door. "Most of the personal friction I've felt during the making of this record has derived from having to face my own struggle with feeling like I have everything I could have ever dreamed of, yet I can't seem to allow myself to be fully present and appreciate the weight of a very fortunate life. "Die To Fall" is a dialogue with myself about the desire to let go. Let go of my insecurities, my ego, my worries, let go of "me" for even just a second and truly feel the gravity of all the little moments we can often take for granted. If none of the above resonates, then at the very least, it's a song to rage to."

"I wish that dream came true/ where I don't pull my parachute/ And I feel alive," the singer says in a moment of reflection and release on "Die To Fall," a propulsive, synth-drenched anthem sure to ignite the band's incredibly loyal fanbase dubbed the "8123 Family."

Arriving at the height of the band's career, the forthcoming Joy Next Door is arguably the band's most essential album yet. Unsurprisingly for a band that's always valued the artistry and craft of an album, the new LP was written and recorded in sequential order to emphasize the storytelling approach to the LP. Furthermore, following the band's longstanding tradition of each era relating to a specific color, the Joy Next Door era is green.

"Every album of ours has a color that represents it, and Joy Next Door is the green era. The green grass on the album art feels like it matches perfectly with the organic instrumentation and imperfections left intact on the album," says Pat Kirch (drums)

As The Maine gears up for the release of Joy Next Door, they're hitting the road beginning in March for their first headline tour in nearly two years - the biggest on sale of their career to date.

Kicking off on March 24, 2026 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, the 26-date tour finds the beloved five-piece headlining legendary stages across the country, in locales from their native Phoenix to Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn and beyond.

A vibrant and ever-evolving rock band with over one Billion global streams to date and more than 1 million followers across social media, The Maine have cultivated a dedicated fanbase over their nearly two decade career that's included nine studio albums (2008-2023), five of which charted on the Billboard 200. They've continued to chart their own course since their inception with their 2008 debut album, Can't Stop Won't Stop, including the Top Five Alternative Radio hit in 2022 with "Loved You A Little." Over the course of their acclaimed career, the band has toured and performed at festivals worldwide, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, as well as headlining their own sold-out 8123 Fest in their hometown of Tempe, Arizona.

THE MAINE TOUR DATES

Mar 24, 2026 Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

Mar 25, 2026 The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ - SOLD OUT

Mar 27, 2026 The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA - SOLD OUT

Mar 28, 2026 The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

Mar 29, 2026 Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

Mar 31, 2026 The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Apr 1, 2026 Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Apr 3, 2026 Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

Apr 9, 2026 First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Apr 10, 2026 The Salt Shed - The Shed - Chicago, IL

Apr 11, 2026 The Masonic - Jack White Theatre - Detroit, MI

Apr 12, 2026 Kemba Live! - Columbus, OH

Apr 14, 2026 Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

Apr 15, 2026 History - Toronto, Canada

Apr 17, 2026 Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

Apr 18, 2026 House of Blues Boston - Music Hall - Boston, MA

Apr 19, 2026 9:30 Club - Washington, DC - SOLD OUT

Apr 21, 2026 Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY

Apr 23, 2026 The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Apr 24, 2026 Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Apr 25, 2026 The Masquerade - Heaven - Atlanta, GA

Apr 26, 2026 House of Blues - Lake Buena Vista - Lake Buena Vista, FL

Apr 28, 2026 Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL

Apr 30, 2026 House of Blues Houston - Music Hall - Houston, TX

May 1, 2026 Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

May 2, 2026 The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

