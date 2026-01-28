The Protomen Score Top 10 Debut With Their New Album 'ACT III: THIS CITY MADE US'

(Hired Gun Media) Epic concept rockers The Protomen's new album, ACT III: THIS CITY MADE US, makes an impressive bow on several Billboard charts this week coming in at #9 on both the Top Current Album Sales and Top Album Sales charts, respectively, as well as at #3 on the Top Canadian Album Sales chart.

The album is the third chapter from their rock opera trilogy based upon the wildly-popular video game franchise "Mega Man," (Capcom) which has been around for nearly forty years. ACT III: THIS CITY MADE US is also Bandcamp's Most Pre-Ordered Album of 2025.

Even though the storyline is inspired by the Mega Man video game series, make no mistake - this band does not play video game music. Metal Sucks explains them best, heralding their new release: "For the uninitiated, The Protomen sound like if Queen and Rush got drunk listening to Devo records, fell into an 80s cyberpunk dystopia, and decided to write a rock opera about the classic video game series, Mega Man. If you enjoy synth-laden epicness that mixes epic 80s power metal with synth rock and a story woven throughout, you're gonna love it." I mean, c'mon, people, what more can you ask for? JUST LISTEN TO THEM ALREADY.

ACT III: THIS CITY MADE US is mixed and engineered by David Kalmusky of Addiction Sound Studios (Journey, John Oates, Carrie Underwood) and mastered by Tommy Dorsey of Masterfonics (Dolly Parton, Chemical Brothers, Waylon Jennings).

With 50 million+ Spotify streams and 28 million+ YouTube listens, the media have bestowed glowing praise on The Protomen. Alternative Press declared them "so epic Mr. Roboto would blush." I mean... Tommy Shaw of Styx said himself that they cover The Protomen's version of Mr. Roboto! Wired described them as "unmitigated awesomeness" and Metal Sucks exclaimed, "here's to a future filled with Protomen". Released in 2005, ACT I (THE PROTOMEN), is the first album of a sci-fi western trilogy fusing elements of Ennio Morricone, Queen, and Black Sabbath together to kick off a cinematic listening experience. 2009's ACT II: THE FATHER OF DEATH is a prequel, focusing on the moment when "the world fell under darkness." Split into two separate eras (and sounds), it gives the feeling of two distinct albums in one. Morricone in the front... Springsteen in the back. Like the sweetest cinematic rock and roll mullet you've ever heard. ACT II was co-produced by The Protomen and Alan Shacklock (Meatloaf, Bonnie Tyler, Roger Daltry).

On the road, The Protomen are a force to be reckoned with. Their epic live telling of their original story intertwined with their own take on classic rock/soundtrack jams (including an album of their favorites - The Cover Up) has gotten them handpicked to perform at festivals like Bonnaroo, Vans Warped Tour and Tenacious D's Festival Supreme, featured in TV shows like Cobra Kai and Hysteria!, as well as commercials and video games. They've spent years building a large and fiercely devoted fan base by headlining tours across the US and choice parts of Canada, Europe, and Australia. The Protomen have kicked ass everywhere from the seediest of dives to the fanciest of festivals. The Protomen are Panther (vocals/synthesizer). Commander (synthesizer), Murphy (bass synthesizer), Sir Robert Bakker (guitar), The Gambler (vocals/vocoder choir), The Reanimator (drums), Shock Magnum (guitar) and K.I.L.R.O.Y. (who knows?).

