The Revivalists Team With Sixthman For Otherside of Paradise at Sea

(BHM) The Revivalists and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for 25 years, have announced The Revivalists Present Otherside of Paradise at Sea, an unforgettable musical adventure set to hit the high seas November 3-7 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel.

Final Round Presale Sign-Ups will conclude February 4 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin February 6 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at www.othersideofparadiseatsea.com. Savings of $100 are available during the presale; prices will increase on February 6 at 2:00 pm (ET).

The Revivalists Present Otherside of Paradise at Sea promises to be a full-scale celebration, highlighted by three unique headline performances from The Revivalists, along with a solid-gold lineup of like-minded artists that includes Saint Motel, Dawes, David Shaw, Neal Francis, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Moon Taxi, Say She She, The Heavy Heavy, Maggie Rose, Eddie 9V, Hans Williams, Boyfriend, and "Artist-At-Large" Mike Dillon, plus special performances from The Revivalists' Andrew Campanelli, Ed Williams, George Gekas, Michael Girardot, PJ Howard, Rob Ingraham, and Zack Feinberg. All that glorious music will be joined by Norwegian's signature world-class dining and endless amenities, along with an array of once-in-a-lifetime curated experiences and exclusive activities with The Revivalists. Highlights will include The RevHeads Ball At Sea (a new maritime take on the band's annual celebration), All in the Family Feud (an iconic trivia showdown pitting band members against a few lucky RevHeads), Get Rowdy & Run (a fun run around Norwegian Jewel joined by The Revivalists' Rob Ingraham, Zack Feinberg, and Andrew Campanelli), Rev UP & Throw! (where 100 RevHeads can showcase their basketball skills and challenge the band for bragging rights and the title of Ballin' Champion!), (Not-So) NewlywedGame (testing how well RevHeads and their partners know each other - no real marriage license required!), Shut Up & Dance (a nightly headphone disco party), and much more. So come one, come all! The Revivalists Present Otherside of Paradise at Sea will be an uplifting communion and life-affirming adventure fueled by family, friendship, and the joyful release of rock 'n' roll.

The mighty Norwegian Jewel will pull out all the stops for The Revivalists Present Otherside of Paradise at Sea, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, RevHeads will have the chance to celebrate in the ultimate vacationer's paradise, Nassau, Bahamas - famed for its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers can book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

THE REVIVALISTS PRESENT OTHERSIDE OF PARADISE AT SEA

SAILING NOVEMBER 3-7 FROM MIAMI, FL TO NASSAU, BAHAMAS

ON NORWEGIAN JEWEL

Lineup:

The Revivalists (Three Unique Headline Performances)

Saint Motel

Dawes

David Shaw

Neal Francis

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Moon Taxi

Say She She

The Heavy Heavy

Maggie Rose

Eddie 9V

Hans Williams

Boyfriend

"Artist-At-Large" Mike Dillon

Plus Special Performances From The Revivalists'

Andrew Campanelli

Ed Williams

George Gekas

Michael Girardot

PJ Howard

Rob Ingraham

Zack Feinberg

