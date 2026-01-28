Watch Motionless In White's Brand New 'Afraid Of The Dark' Video

(ASPR) Motionless In White are thrilled to share their brand new single "Afraid Of The Dark," which is accompanied by an official music video. "Afraid Of The Dark" connects MIW's past, present, and future - mixing metallic fury with electronic embellishments. The result is a fist-in-the-air anthem that will be instantly beloved by the Motionless faithful.

"20 years ago, I stepped into a tour van with my best friends, having no idea what was next every mile we drove down the road," says singer Chris Motionless, pulling back the curtain on the song's origin story, which is rooted in the band's own history. "Funny enough, we broke down two hours later in the AM hours in a snowstorm. We had to sleep on the floor of a rest stop on the side of the Interstate and wait what felt like forever for a tow truck. We were forced to cancel the first few shows of our first tour ever, and to figure out how to scrape up every cent we could to try and get the van fixed and get back on the road. Nothing was ever going to stop us. There was never a doubt that we would find a way to live out our biggest dream and set a precedent for anything standing in our way."

He continues, "On our 20-year anniversary, that spirit is burning just as hot as it was on that day. We refuse to settle, refuse to let any opposing force stop us from clawing our way up from hell, and we refuse to fear the dark of the unknown. I want the story of MIW to inspire anyone listening to not fear the unknown, but to run head first into it with everything they've got. This song is about taking control of your destiny and writing the script of your own future without any doubt or apprehension. For those of you who have been with us for any part of the last 20 years, this one is for you. If you mean it, you will make it."

Motionless In White have been going from strength to strength for two decades, and "AFRAID OF THE DARK" is proof of that fact.

The band will spend the spring on tour supporting Bring Me the Horizon, including a performance at Madison Square Garden and at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

MOTIONELESS IN WHITE ON TOUR:

WITH BRING ME THE HORIZON:

4/28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

4/29 - Montreal, QB - Centre Bell

5/1 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

5/2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

5/4 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

5/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

5/7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

5/9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

5/11 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

5/12 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5/13 - St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena

5/15 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

5/16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival *

*Festival Date

