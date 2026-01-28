Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Southern Hospitality Tour

(EBM) Whiskey Myers today announce their massive co-headlining Southern Hospitality Tour with genre-defying rock legends The Black Crowes, along with opener Southall. Dominating rock careers forged via stage-shaking performances, this tour promises a high-voltage rock-n-roll collision from the hardest-hitting bands in music today. Spanning more than 40+ cities, pre-sales begin Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale starting Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Also, for the first time ever, The Black Crowes, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Whiskey Myers will headline the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Aug. 17. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. local time; fans can sign up now here.

Additional presales will follow including a Citi presale (details below) and Mastercard presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. local time. The general on sale begins on Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Fans who sign up for the Artist Presale (powered by Seated) will unlock an exclusive new recording by Whiskey Myers and The Black Crowes, produced by GRAMMY winner Jay Joyce.

Presale Partners: Citi is the official card of the Southern Hospitality Tour. Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Austin, Birmingham and Kansas City. Mastercard Presale starts Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. local time. Preferred access to some of the best tickets are available in Austin, Birmingham and Kansas City from Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. local time.

With trailblazing renegades Whiskey Myers co-headlining the bill, the multi-Platinum independent band's live show will showcase fan favorites from their robust catalog alongside their latest record, Whomp Whack Thunder. The critically acclaimed album further sharpens the lyrical focus and raw edge that have long defined the band, reinforcing their reputation as one of the most uncompromising bands in music today.

Fresh off a career-spanning resurgence that included a 2025 GRAMMY nod for Best Rock Album (Happiness Bastards) and their first nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the iconic band The Black Crowes will release their unfiltered, heart-pounding new album, A Pound of Feathers, March 13, before hitting the road, where they'll continue to deliver the same lawless and swaggering sound that made them one of the most explosive live acts of our generation.

From thunderous drums, blistering guitar work and lyrics that don't flinch, fans can expect a roaring setlist stacked with classics, deep cuts and the kind of onstage band chemistry and electrifying stage presence that can't be replicated.

Career-defining anthems to crowd-roaring singalongs, every night promises to be a full-throttle reminder that rock-n-roll is alive and well and best served up loud, outrageous and a little dangerous.

Southern Hospitality Tour North American Dates:

May 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^

May 19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP^

May 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena^

May 23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater^

May 24 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amp^

May 26 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater^

May 27 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater^

May 30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live^

May 31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*~

June 4 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium*~

June 6 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater^

June 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park^

June 9 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center^

June 10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center^

June 12 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

June 13 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium^

June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion^

June 17 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre^

June 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center^

June 20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center^~

July 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center^

July 18 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater^

July 21 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre^

July 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater^

July 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^

July 25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater^

July 28 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater^

July 30 - Kansas City, MO - MORTON Amphitheater^

August 1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater^~

August 2 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^~

August 4 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater*~

August 8 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

August 9 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*

August 12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

August 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

August 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center^

August 17- Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Bowl-

August 19 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre^

August 20 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre^

^ With The Black Crowes, Whiskey Myers & Southall

* With The Black Crowes & Southall only

- Co-headlining show with The Black Crowes, Tedeschi Trucks & Whiskey Myers

~ Not a Live Nation Date

