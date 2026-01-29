12 Stones Share First New Song In Six Years 'Golden Child'

.

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 29, 2026 3:10 PM EST
(OMG) 12 Stones return with their new single "Golden Child," marking their first new song in six years through a joint venture between Judge & Jury Records and SV Records. Both 12 Stones and Judge & Jury are credited as primary artists on the release and track level, signaling a collaborative partnership that blends the band's legacy sound with Judge & Jury's acclaimed production and creative reach.

Paul McCoy (Lead Vocals) on "Golden Child": "The song is about realizing that in some relationships people never actually know each other because they were left clinging to a good memory of a better time, to the point that they can't see the forest for the trees. Sometimes the truth is right in front of us. We just have to open our eyes and take notice of who we've become."

Founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson (drummer and songwriter of Three Days Grace), Judge & Jury brings decades of success in the rock world, offering extensive promotional, production, and songwriting resources. Now gearing up for additional releases in 2026, 12 Stones continue to channel the same intensity and passion that launched their career. Fans can expect more new music soon!

In addition, the band has announced tour dates this spring!

Upcoming Tour Dates:

1/31 Covington, LA @ Encore
2/25 Atlanta, GA @ 529 (Acoustic)
2/26 Virginia Beach, VA @ Scandals Live (Acoustic)
2/27 Wilmington, NC @ Reggie's (Acoustic)
2/28 Summerville, SC @ Trolley Pub (Acoustic)
3/1 Gastonia, NC @ The Rooster (Acoustic)

4/17-21 CREED CRUISE

W/ POWERMAN 5000 & MAKES MY BLOOD DANCE
4/30 Dallas, TX @ Trees
5/1 Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
5/3 Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
5/5 St. Louis, MO @ The Sovereign
5/7 Foxborough, MA @ Six String Grill & Stage
5/8 Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
5/9 Frenchtown, NJ @ Arties Bar & Grill
5/10 Newark, DE @ Halftime Sports & Music
5/12 Lakewood, OH @ Mercury Music Lounge
5/13 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
5/16 Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Activity Center
5/20 Cadillac, MI @ The Venue Event Center
5/21 Joliet, IL @ The Forge
5/23 Dubuque, IA @ Q Sports Bar

6/6 Hanover, PA @ Rock on the Hill
9/6 Dyersville, IA @ Velocity Festival

