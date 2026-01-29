Asia Shares Video For New Live Version Of 'Only Time Will Tell'

(Freeman) Legendary English rock supergroup Asia shares their new live version of "Only Time Will Tell," taken from the upcoming live album 'Asia - Live In England,' out on March 13, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl. The single arrives alongside an official live video, available below.

Geoff Downes commented on the new rendition of "Only Time Will Tell": "This was the second single from the first album in the USA, but on this side of the Atlantic, the label chose this as the first single, due to the trumpet fanfare intro and themes, which became a kind of 1980s perennial sound technique. 'Only Time Will Tell' has always been a favourite to play live, as each member has a distinctive part to play."

ASIA are back and roaring in their new, exhilarating line-up! Recorded live on the first of three unforgettable nights at Trading Boundaries in Sussex in April 2025, this release captures the band performing their iconic 1982 debut album 'ASIA' in full, along with a selection of their greatest hits.

Featuring Geoff Downes (keys), Virgil Donati (drums - ex-Planet X), John Mitchell (guitars - Arena, It Bites etc.) and the astonishing Harry Whitley (on bass and vocals), this fresh incarnation of ASIA brings both reverence for the classics and a thrilling new energy to the stage. The setlist includes fan favourites like "Heat Of The Moment," "Only Time Will Tell," "Sole Survivor," "One Step Closer" and "Time Again," alongside video-era and bonus tracks such as "Ride Easy," "Video Killed The Radio Star," "The Heat Goes On" and "Daylight" (video exclusive).

Geoff Downes shares: "Revisiting the entire first ASIA album brought all the great memories flooding back from 43 years ago. In the studio with John, Steve, Carl and, of course, the great Mike Stone at the production helm. I think at the time we knew we'd made a good album but could not have predicted the enormous success that followed, that made the band a household name across the world, and particularly in America. That said, it was a result of much hard work and effort from everyone involved. So, when I had the opportunity to put together the live album with the current and fantastic line-up of ASIA and in collaboration with Frontiers Music, it was really a no-brainer."

"I was reminded of what a collection of great songs and performances made up the album - variety and musical dynamics to the fore. When we recorded it again earlier this year, I was drawn to some of the less featured tracks and realized how much they played an important part of overall album, in addition of course to the signature tracks such as 'Heat Of The Moment,' 'Only Time Will Tell' etc.", he continued. "We did this for you, the fans, and hope you really enjoy hearing these songs in the live setting performed in their entirety once again and enjoy it as much as we did creating and performing it".

