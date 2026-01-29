Magical Mystery Camp To Explore The Music Of The Beatles

(SCPR) From June 16th to 19th, a Catskills music vacation experience awaits fans of The Beatles: Magical Mystery Camp will take place at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York (near Woodstock,) and will feature The Fab Faux plus special guests Martin Sexton, Gail Ann Dorsey, Cindy Cashdollar & more. The event coincides with and will celebrate the 84th birthday of Paul McCartney!

A presentation of Music Masters Collective, The Fab Faux and RPM Music School, Magical Mystery Camp will kick off the summer by celebrating the music of The Beatles via performances, interactive workshops, teaching clinics and songwriting explorations. In addition, attendees will have the chance to participate in on-stage jam sessions, utilize acoustic and electric jam rooms with backline equipment provided, sing at open mic events and enjoy campfire song-circles. If you're a musician, bring your instrument and learn from and jam with grand masters The Fab Faux and their special guests. If you're simply a music lover, bring your good spirits and your love of The Beatles and know that a multi-day, one-of-a-kind celebration awaits.

Full Moon Resort is a one hundred acre wonderland of fields, meadows and mountain streams - featuring country-inn style accommodations, luxury cottages, glamping, gourmet dining, a variety of beautiful barns, the artistically rustic Rock n Roll Roadhouse and the spectacular new Moondance Pavilion, home to scores of great Music Masters Collective performances. More about the venue, here.

The event is anchored by host artist The Fab Faux, and will feature their brilliant interpretations of the legendary music of The Beatles. Jimmy Vivino, Jack Petruzzelli, Jim Bogia, Rich Pagano and Frank Agnello are simply the best at what they do...and they look forward to an up-close and personal connection with you at this musical rendezvous in the Catskills.

Special guests include Martin Sexton, heralded American vocalist/songwriter, who has recently been performing his inspired renditions of The Beatles' Abbey Road. Gail Ann Dorsey, celebrated bassist for many years with David Bowie's band, as well as for Tears for Fears, Lenny Kravitz and more. Topping off the bill is slide enchantress Cindy Cashdollar, noted for her work with Asleep at the Wheel, Bob Dylan and Levon Helm. Also, sitting in with The Fab Faux on Tuesday evening for a few songs will be renowned harmonicist and blues icon, Rob Paparozzi. The event will be capped off with a cool dance party on Thursday featuring Two Many Guitars, which includes Jack from the Fab Faux along with Cindy, pianist Peter Yarin and bassist Karl Alweier. A number of authors, educators and Beatles-scholars will be joining in on the festivities as well, including Walter Everett, Cameron Greider and Robert Rodriguez. Find more details here

