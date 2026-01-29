Magnolia Park Preview 'Night After Vamp' With 'HIGH' Stream

(Epitaph) Magnolia Park announce Nights After Vamp, the deluxe version of their ambitious concept album VAMP released last Spring. Out on March 13th via Epitaph, the band picks up where they left off with six explosive bonus tracks that expand the soundscape of their dystopian universe.

The band offers a preview into the reimagined album with smoldering new single "HIGH" featuring alt-rockers Arrows in Action. Seductive verses highlight powerhouse Joshua Roberts' soulful R&B vocal chops, blending alt-metal influences with bouncy rhythms and pummeling drums. They explain, "We wanted to explore the initial rush of finding new love and the innate desire of lust that comes with it."

With NIGHTS AFTER VAMP, Magnolia Park have spun an electrifying mix of hard rock, punk, nu-metal, hip-hop and metalcore into a dizzying, multisensory experience. Throughout its 17 songs, the record soundtracks an ominous journey through the fictional world of Nocturne Nexus; where rulers and rebels battle with the future hanging in the balance. Heavily inspired by the band's love of anime, horror and fantasy, the album's narrative was spurred by the long-running Vampire Hunter D, iconic works like Star Wars, Dracula and Joseph Campbell's legendary monomyth.

Produced by the band's in-house producers alongside Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War), Hiram Hernandez (blessthefall) and Andy Karpovck (408, Taylor Acorn) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bad Omens, Bring Me The Horizon) - Magnolia Park soundtrack this dramatic tale of crimson blood and chrome-plated courage through their own mix of man and machine, stacking whirring electronics and industrial undertones alongside sledgehammer breakdowns, walls of detuned guitars and Roberts' seam-splitting vocals.

