Toad the Wet Sprocket Reimagine Past Songs With 'Rings: The Acoustic Sessions'

(TP) Toad the Wet Sprocket, announces the release of their new record, Rings: The Acoustic Sessions, a fourteen-track collection of organically re-imagined versions of their most powerful and enduring songs. It will be released on January 30th, and available on special color double vinyl, CD and digital formats.

To celebrate the release of Rings: The Acoustic Sessions, Toad will be premiering a special video for "Jam (Acoustic)" on Friday, January 30th at 2pm E/11am P on their official YouTube Channel. The video features recently "found" (and never before seen) rare footage of the band's "fear" recording sessions in Reno, NV in January, 1991.

With Rings, Toad delivers more than an 'unplugged' greatest hits collection; more than a remastered retrospective glazed over with nostalgia. Rather, they've captured the concentrated power of their best hits and deep cuts as they exist in this moment, performed by the band as they are today.

"People always think of an acoustic record as stripped down" says bassist Dean Dinning, "but what if it wasn't?"

These new recordings, produced by the band (Dinning, singer Glen Phillips and guitarist Todd Nichols) with Sean McCue, reflect Toad's commitment to taking their songs as seriously as their fans did when they fell in love with the quirky Santa Barbara based band (with the very un- serious name) 35 years ago, walking into their local record store to buy the band's Fear album on CD.

And speaking of Fear, its opening track, "All I Want" is the perfect starter for Rings, leveraging their biggest hit to establish the new sonic and emotional landscape they're about to explore. This new arrangement captures the essence of the song that made it a hit in 1992 not by triggering fond memories of flannel and corduroy, but rather by re-delivering the heart of the song as it exists in the present.

"It was a lot of fun figuring out how the original electric parts would work on the acoustic guitar", says Todd Nichols, "Sometimes that meant changing up the parts or even playing different solos so everything felt right in these new versions."

Glen Phillips' vocals capture the same longing and hope they did when he recorded the album version in 1991-but now, in 2026, his performance makes it clear that the longing he sang of thirty-four years ago hasn't yet been satisfied, but the hope that accompanied it is still alive. Perhaps, his vocals seem to say, the longing was the point all along.

In addition to re-introducing familiar hits like "Walk On the Ocean" and "Something's Always Wrong," Rings broadens and deepens the listener's experience of the band by re-contextualizing deep cut fan favorites like "Inside" and "Little Heaven," giving these songs another chance to burrow into the hearts of a now more mature audience.

Rings also breathes new life into songs from Toad's earliest days, like "Jam" and "Scenes From a Vinyl Recliner," as well as giving fans a new taste of their more recent era with new takes on "California Wasted" and "Transient Whales," proving that the newer songs can live alongside the old without being overshadowed, even without the advantage of time and the early-life neuroplasticity that easily ingrains songs in listeners' hearts and minds.

"I love that we were able to take songs from every album and find a way to bring them together to work as a unified piece" says Phillips.

Rings is a tour through nearly forty years of Toad the Wet Sprocket, but this latest recording leans not on nostalgia, but evolution, to deliver the power of the band's musical journey over time.

Toad the Wet Sprocket will continue to tour in support of the Rings: The Acoustic Sessions throughout the year. In summer 2026, they will join Men at Work for a U.S. tour in July / August with Shonen Knife opening. Headline dates have been added with more to be announced. Confirmed dates as follows:

JUL 12 / BETHLEHEM, PA @ MusikFest Cafe

JUL 14 / CHARLESTON, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

JUL 16 / POMPANO BEACH, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater*

JUL 17 / ST. AUGUSTINE, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

JUL 18 / CLEARWATER, FL @ The BayCare Sound*

JUL 21 / ATLANTA, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre*

JUL 22 / SOUTHAVEN, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

JUL 23 / NASHVILLE, TN @ The Pinnacle*

JUL 24 / DETROIT, MI @ Masonic Temple*

JUL 26 / COHASSET, MA @ The Music Circus*

JUL 28 / DURHAM, NH @ The Whittemore Center*

JUL 29 / BANGOR, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater*

JUL 31 / ATLANTIC CITY, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino Event Center^

AUG 1 / HARRINGTON, DE @ Delaware State Fair*

AUG 6 / BLOOMINGTON, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena*

AUG 7 / NEW LENOX, IL @ Performing Arts Pavilion @ The Commons*

AUG 8 / COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA @ Stir Cove At Harrah's Casino*

AUG 10 / SALINA, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts*

AUG 14 / CARNATION, WA @ Remlinger Farms*

AUG 18 / RENO, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino*

AUG 20 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway*

* date with Men at Work, Shonen Knife opening

^ date with Men at Work

