Watch Sevendust's 'Is This The Real You' Video

(PFA) One week after announcing their 15th studio album ONE, GRAMMY Award-nominated metal icons Sevendust return with their first new music of 2026, releasing the powerful new single "Is This The Real You." The track showcases the unmistakable sound that has propelled the band to the top of rock radio throughout their career.

Comprised of Lajon Witherspoon (vocals), Clint Lowery (guitar), John Connolly (guitar), Vince Hornsby (bass), and Morgan Rose (drums), Sevendust once again deliver a driving, emotionally charged anthem that blends aggression, melody, and authenticity. "Is This The Real You" is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

"It was as honest, natural, and pure as any song can be. If you really want to know what Sevendust sounds like in 2026, 'Is This The Real You?'gives you a good idea," Sevendust guitarist John Connolly explains.

The accompanying music video, directed by Paul Ribera, further highlights Sevendust's ability to captivate through striking visuals. The animated clip follows a sharply dressed character who possesses the power to compel people into actions they wouldn't normally take. As the story unfolds, each character is confronted with a hidden side of themselves, mirroring Witherspoon's haunting chorus question: "Is this the real you?" The video transitions panel by panel with dramatic zooms, building toward a dark, devilish finale.

Building on their unmistakable sound while continuing to evolve, ONE proves why Sevendust remain a vital force nearly three decades into their career. From the driving opening riff of the title track "One" to the dreamy, atmospheric vocal outro of "Misdirection," the album takes listeners on an emotional journey that only Sevendust can deliver. Tracks such as "Unbreakable" and "We Won" stand confidently alongside the band's most iconic material.

