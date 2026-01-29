Wicked Announce Tour Dates With Vicious Rumors

(Chipster) New York's High Energy rock n' rollers Wicked are gearing up to hit the road in March of 2026 with the legendary American power metal band Vicious Rumors from the San Francisco Bay Area, in support of their album, 'The Devil's Asylum.'

A band of brothers, living the rock n' roll lifestyle to its fullest as if their destiny and true will was hand crafted to bring a modern rebirth of larger than life hard rock entertainment, lifting spirits for that perfect escape and building a community for people who have a lust for life! WICKED is brothers Chad Michael (lead vocals / rhythm guitar), Danny (bass), Scotty V (lead guitar) and Gunnar Coston (drums).

WICKED has recently unleashed their latest single "Obsession" off their upcoming summer 2026 album "Go Rebel" and hard rock lovers have sunk their teeth into the melodic, guitar driven and heavy hitting track as it has taken over the air waves and climbed to #10 on the SMR radio charts! If this wasn't loud enough for you, the WICKED boys plan to drop another single before the Vicious Rumors tour, so buckle up and get ready for the ride of your lives!

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this heavy hitting tour and join the high energy rockers as they create rock n' roll history in 2026 with Vicious Rumors!

"We took over North America with our metal brethren Vicious Rumors on the Raven tour a year ago, and we are so excited to join forces again to bring that heavy hitting power to the masses!" - Gunnar Coston

"So honored to hit the road with the great Vicious Rumors again! We learned so much from being on the road with them before and are ready to bring the most hard hitting, high energy performance fans have ever seen!" - Chad Michael

"I've been so impressed with Geoff Thorpe's incredible guitar work and feel right at home, sharing the stage with all this guitar firepower!" - Scotty V

"Tune in, turn up and come be a part of this power packed tour! If we're rolling by your town we hope to induct you into this heavily energized and celebrated society of rockers!" - Danny

WICKED joins Vicious Rumors on the following dates:

03/24 -- PROVIDENCE, RI - ALCHEMY

03/25 -- ROCHESTER, NY - PHOTO CITY

03/26 -- CATONSVILLE, MD - MORSEBURGERS

03/27 -- NEWARK, DE - HALFTIME SPORTS BAR

03/28 -- BRISTOL, CT - BLEACHERS

03/29 -- HARRISBURG, PA - HMAC

