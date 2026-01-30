Dave Matthews Band Announce Take Me Back Live from the Gorge And Streaming Event

(BPM) The interactive multiview livestream platform VOLTA announced a special ticketed event with Dave Matthews Band, giving fans around the world the opportunity to relive the band's historic 2025 Labor Day festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

From February 13th through 15th 2026, fans will have access to a premium fan-driven immersive 'Dave Matthews Band Gorge 2025' livestream experience with a 3-night pass that includes access to every show including access to VOD replays for the month of February. The 3-night bundle is available for $44.99. Individual nights are available for $19.99 each.

In addition to the upcoming livestream Dave Matthews Band will release Take Me Back Live from the Gorge, a landmark live album recorded in 2025 during the band's annual Labor Day weekend at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state. The weekend marked the first time ever that Dave Matthews Band played Before These Crowded Streets in its entirety in concert. Visit davematthewsband.com for full details.

Powered by VOLTA's proprietary multiview technology, fans will be able to control their viewing experience in real time, switching between multiple high-definition camera angles throughout the performance. During two previous Dave Matthews Band broadcasts on VOLTA, over 30,000 registered fans per event switched camera angles more than 2.3 million times, establishing a new benchmark for interactive fan engagement.

"This event is exactly why VOLTA exists - especially with the band's Night 2 surprise to play Before These Crowded Streets in its entirety - to give fans a richer way to experience the moments that matter, and to engage with music and live video events in ways they never could before." said Andrew Corbett, VOLTA's Founder and CEO. "Partnering with Dave Matthews Band to bring 'The Gorge' to fans worldwide is incredibly special."

