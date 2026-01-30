Metallica Reveal For Whom The Band Tolls Winners

(NLM) Last year, Metallica challenged marching bands at all collegiate levels to craft the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of the band's music. The band members have now chosen and announced the winners of the 2025 Collegiate Edition of the annual Metallica Marching Band Competition.
In an exciting new twist on the traditional For Whom The Band Tolls competition, first place Division 1 winners will have the opportunity to record a Metallica song and the EA SPORTS College Football Theme Song, to be included in the next iteration of EA SPORTS College Football.
"Authenticity isn't just a component, it's a commitment. Because Metallica recognizes the power and importance of both music education and sports culture, our For Whom The Band Tolls Competition is a groundbreaking partnership on so many levels," said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music for Electronic Arts. "We look forward to working with my beloved USC Marching Band (go Gamecocks!) on EA SPORTS College Football as we enrich the school's music program, record a Metallica song as well as the game's 'Campus Clash Theme', and shape the sound of next season's college football experience together."
Jay N. Jacobs, PhD, Associate Director of Bands and Director of Athletic Bands for the University of South Carolina added, "Metallica has created an incredibly special opportunity for band programs across the country. Marching band students work hard to bring their shows to hundreds of thousands of fans each fall. What better way is there to showcase the classic music of Metallica than with the sights and sounds of America's marching bands? The Metallica team went the extra mile to spotlight the unique cultural contributions marching bands bring to the world, and our students were thrilled to bring Metallica's powerful and impactful music to 80,000 Gamecock fans in Williams-Brice Stadium. Considering the amazing performances by extraordinary bands, we are extremely honored to be selected as the 2025 Collegiate Division 1 winner. This is a historic moment in the 105 year history of The Carolina Band at the University of South Carolina. Congratulations to all the participating bands on their performances!"
The victors in each category will receive instruments and equipment for their programs at the values listed below, provided by Metallica and sponsors including Sweetwater, TAMA, Hal Leonard, KHS America and more.
The winners of the Metallica Marching Band Competition Collegiate Edition, as announced this morning at are:
Division 1:
1st Place: University of South Carolina
Columbia, SC
$50k Prizing + opportunity to record theme song and a Metallica song for next version of EA SPORTS College Football
2nd Place: Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
$25k in Prizing
3rd Place: University of Illinois at Urbana - Champaign
Champaign, IL
$10k in Prizing
Division 2/Division 3 Winning Schools:
1st Place: Riverside City College
Riverside, CA
$40k in Prizing
2nd Place: Bridgewater College
Bridgewater VA
$20k in Prizing
*Band director said that he would get his first tattoo if they placed in the top 3.
3rd Place: Indiana Wesleyan University
Marion, IN
$10k in Prizing
Fan Favorite Winner:
University of Illinois at Urbana - Champaign
Champaign, IL
$10k in Prizing
The Metallica Marching Band Competition is a yearly national challenge to marching bands to create the most memorable interpretations of Metallica songs. For further information, please go to http://metallicamarchingband.com
