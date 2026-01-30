Opeth Announce The Last Will And Testament Latin American Tour Part 2

(C Squared Music) Swedish progressive metal icons Opeth have announced their highly anticipated return to Latin America in 2026, bringing "The Last Will and Testament Latin American Tour - Part 2" to audiences across the region.
Renowned for their fearless creativity and uncompromising live performances, OPETH's relationship with Latin American audiences has long been defined by passion and intensity. Over the years, the band has cultivated an exceptionally devoted fanbase across the continent, with live shows consistently delivering electrifying and unforgettable experiences.
Latin American fans can expect a powerful and immersive live experience, featuring material from the band's latest album The Last Will and Testament alongside the defining tracks that have shaped their legacy.
"The Last Will and Testament Latin American Tour - Part 2" Dates:
1 November 2026 - Movistar Arena, Santiago, Chile
3 November 2026- Teatro Gran Rivadavia, Buenos Aires, Argentina
6 November 2026- Espaço Unimed, São Paulo, Brazil
8 November 2026- Teatro Royal Center, Bogotá, Colombia
11 November 2026- Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico
Opeth Share 'Paragraph 7' Performance Video
Opeth Get Animated For 'The Last Will and Testament' Anniversary
Opeth Returning To North America For New Tour
Opeth Push Back 'The Last Will And Testament' Release
Vans Warped Tour Revealing Lineup With 30-ish days Of Warped- Metallica Reveal For Whom The Band Tolls Winners- more
Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027- Bret Michaels Shares His Side Of Poison Reunion Tour Delay- Watch Sevendust's 'Is This The Real You' Video- more
HARDY Teams With Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen With 'McArthur'- Dustin Lynch Announces Return To Las Vegas Club Set Residency- Blake Shelton- more
The Game Streaming The Credits Featuring 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign and More- Hilary Duff Concludes Small Rooms, Big Nerves Dates In LA- Don Toliver- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Vans Warped Tour Revealing Lineup With 30-ish days Of Warped
Metallica Reveal For Whom The Band Tolls Winners
The Cranberries' Rare, Remastered And Reissued 'Uncertain' EP Arrives
Watch Atreyu's 'Ego Death' Video
Iron Maiden's Trooper Beer Teams With Lagunitas Brewing Company
Dave Matthews Band Announce Take Me Back Live from the Gorge And Streaming Event
STARSET Reveal Arknights: Endfield Theme 'We Are Empire'
Philip Shouse Announces 'Side 1' EP With 'Run Away From You' Video