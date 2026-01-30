Opeth Announce The Last Will And Testament Latin American Tour Part 2

(C Squared Music) Swedish progressive metal icons Opeth have announced their highly anticipated return to Latin America in 2026, bringing "The Last Will and Testament Latin American Tour - Part 2" to audiences across the region.

Renowned for their fearless creativity and uncompromising live performances, OPETH's relationship with Latin American audiences has long been defined by passion and intensity. Over the years, the band has cultivated an exceptionally devoted fanbase across the continent, with live shows consistently delivering electrifying and unforgettable experiences.

Latin American fans can expect a powerful and immersive live experience, featuring material from the band's latest album The Last Will and Testament alongside the defining tracks that have shaped their legacy.

"The Last Will and Testament Latin American Tour - Part 2" Dates:

1 November 2026 - Movistar Arena, Santiago, Chile

3 November 2026- Teatro Gran Rivadavia, Buenos Aires, Argentina

6 November 2026- Espaço Unimed, São Paulo, Brazil

8 November 2026- Teatro Royal Center, Bogotá, Colombia

11 November 2026- Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico

