Philip Shouse Announces 'Side 1' EP With 'Run Away From You' Video

(Freeman) Philip Shouse is proud to announce his debut EP 'Side 1,' set for release on February 27th via Wild Kingdom / Sound Pollution. To celebrate the announcement, Philip shares the first single from the release, "Run Away From You," alongside an official music video.

"Run Away From You" carries a Stones-like swagger driven by a timeless riff and a chorus that refuses to leave your head. The accompanying video was created by SHOUSE together with Emil Klinta, known for his work with The Hellacopters, Ghost, among others. About the new single, Philip shares: "My first solo single and video! I never thought this would happen, and I'm so excited about it. Enjoy and play LOUD!"

After decades backing up a who's who of country, rock & roll and heavy metal stars, Philip Shouse finds his own voice on his debut EP, 'Side 1.' Handling all lead vocal duties (and most background vocals), as well as all guitars and bass, PHILIP steps out from the sideman role to frontman, and he wears it well. The five-song EP opens with "Run Away From You" and "The Naked Empress," a one two punch of Stonesy swagger and sticky power-pop. "It Gets Better" hints at Shouse's Beatles jones mixed with some country-rock sway. On "Won't Let Go Again" and closer "Time Bomb," he echoes the acoustic/electric light and shade of classic Zeppelin and Heart without aping those legendary bands.

SHOUSE has been a member of legendary heavy metal band Accept since 2019, appearing on 4 albums and many international tours. He's also worked with bold-font names ranging from Kiss icons Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley to country hitmaker Rodney Atkins to ex-Motley Crue frontman John Corabi. Shouse was a member of Frehley's solo touring band for four years and Simmons' solo band for 2 years. Those stints included memorable tours in which SHOUSE backed each of those Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's every night. He also appears on late great guitar hero Frehley's 2020 album 'Origins, Vol. 2.'

For more than 20 years, Shouse has been based in Nashville. There, he cohosted Thee Rock N Roll Residency, a recurring jam-session night that's featured the likes of shock rock god Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander, Halestorm icon Lzzy Hale and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover. Away from the stage, Shouse, an Alabama native, is also co-founder and co-owner of Swedish non-alcoholic beer company, Rock N Roll.

