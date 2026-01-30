STARSET Reveal Arknights: Endfield Theme 'We Are Empire'

(ASPR) Enter the world of Arknights: Endfield, the latest addition to the Arknights franchise, which has been lauded by IGN for its "visually enticing battles and a captivating atmosphere." Visionary, sci-fi-inspired rock collective STARSET have partnered with Arknights to create the game's theme song in the form of "WE ARE EMPIRE."

Out and available everywhere, all platforms around the globe are blessed with a 3D RPG that honors the spirit of tactical fighting and uncovered mysteries. It's a perfect intersection of the audio and the visual.

STARSET released their most recent full-length album SILOS last fall via Fearless Records. Lauded by Forbes as having "one of the most firmly established brands of any modern rock band," Columbus, Ohio's STARSET are creating a true multimedia empire with music at its core. STARSET are one of the most successful and visually and conceptually ambitious acts in rock music. The band's impact is best captured in its massive numbers: STARSET have accumulated billions of streams worldwide. Their breakout hit "My Demons" has become a rock staple, earning multi-platinum certifications and dominating alternative and active rock charts. Meanwhile, their cinematic, sci-fi-driven live shows sell out venues across North America, Europe, and beyond - due to the passionate vigor with which their fanbase follows the band.

