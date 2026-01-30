Watch Atreyu's 'Ego Death' Video

(Freeman) Atreyu return with "Ego Death," a bruising but cathartic new track that digs into the idea of shedding who you were to become who you're meant to be. The single arrives alongside a music video.

Built on crushing riffs, a surging groove, and a massive, melodic hook, the song balances the band's heaviest instincts with one of their most emotionally resonant choruses to date. As the band puts it, "Sometimes a piece of you has to die in order for you to truly live. 'Ego Death' is peace."

n addition to the release of "Ego Death," ATREYU recently announced a spring tour supporting Sevendust kicking off April 20th in Indianapolis, IN before concluding in Knoxville, TN on May 20th.

Related Stories

Atreyu Deliver 'Dead' Video

Atreyu Return With New Single 'Dead'

Atreyu Offshoot Dead Icarus Deliver '1 Million Days' Video

Atreyu Give Tom Petty's 'Mary Jane's Last Dance' A Heavy Makeover

News > Atreyu