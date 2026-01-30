Watch Atreyu's 'Ego Death' Video

(Freeman) Atreyu return with "Ego Death," a bruising but cathartic new track that digs into the idea of shedding who you were to become who you're meant to be. The single arrives alongside a music video.
Built on crushing riffs, a surging groove, and a massive, melodic hook, the song balances the band's heaviest instincts with one of their most emotionally resonant choruses to date. As the band puts it, "Sometimes a piece of you has to die in order for you to truly live. 'Ego Death' is peace."
In addition to the release of "Ego Death," ATREYU recently announced a spring tour supporting Sevendust kicking off April 20th in Indianapolis, IN before concluding in Knoxville, TN on May 20th.
