Darkthrone Releasing Massive Boxset For 40th Anniversary

(SSP) Initially forming under the moniker of Black Death back in 1986, the star of Darkthrone has ascended with reverence & a degree of infamy over the course of four decades, to become one of the most notable metal bands to have emerged from Norway. Highly inspirational to a whole generation of bands, & also uncompromisingly steadfast throughout their now extensive catalogue, the long-standing duo of Fenriz & Nocturno Culto have remained dedicated to the art of the riff & forging their own path, relentlessly steering the band against the tide of trend. From the death/doom technicality of 1991's debut masterpiece 'Soulside Journey', through the spearheading of the notorious "second wave of black metal" period of the earlier 1990s, & the integration of punk & heavy doom elements along with way, the Nordic titans have undoubtedly carved an exquisite & eclectic legacy.

To celebrate these four decades of existence, Peaceville will release this limited deluxe mammoth 10 disc boxset - 'The Fist In The Face Of God' on March 6th 2026. "This box celebrates 40 years through forests and over heath and includes a filmed interview with us which is as rare as chicken teeth" - Fenriz

The set focuses on the purer black metal period of the band. Featuring nine classic albums in this collection, from the "unholy trinity" of Peaceville albums spanning 1992's genre-defining 'A Blaze In The Northern Sky' up until 1994's 'Transilvanian Hunger' opus, the set concludes with Darkthrone's 2004 swansong for then label, Moonfog Productions, in the form of 'Sardonic Wrath'.

With each album having received a freshly updated master courtesy of Patrick Engel at Temple of Disharmony to ensure they remain in line with the originals, each title is also supplied with their original covers & sleeve designs & presented on heavyweight vinyl.

Furthermore, included in the set is a 48-page book written by longtime friend of the band, Harald Fossberg, detailing the career of Darkthrone through this essential period for the band's development & output, & contains rare images from the period. Accompanying this is a DVD with an exclusive new interview, recorded in 2025, with both Fenriz & Nocturno Culto also conducted by Harald Fossberg, covering the full history of the band, plus bonus features in the form of a trilogy of interviews from 2003, plus the band's rare 1996 live show in Oslo.

Finally, the set includes a selection of posters and art prints containing artwork and classic band photography.

THE FIST IN THE FACE OF GOD

LPs

DISC 1 - 'A Blaze In The Northern Sky'

DISC 2 - 'Under A Funeral Moon'

DISC 3 - 'Transilvanian Hunger'

DISC 4 - 'Panzerfaust'

DISC 5 - 'Total Death'

DISC 6 - 'Ravishing Grimness'

DISC 7 - 'Plaguewielder'

DISC 8 - 'Hate Them'

DISC 9 - 'Sardonic Wrath'

DISC 10 - DVD

NEW 2025 Band Interview with Harald Fossberg (Video) (53:16) + 2003 Interview + Live in Oslo, 1996

