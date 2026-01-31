ERRA Release 'Further Eden' Video And Announce New Album

(BPM) Metalcore group ERRA have released their new single "further eden" and announced that their new album silence outlives the earth, will be released on March 6th, 2026 via UNFD. The record, which features previous release "gore of being" and "echo sonata", explores themes of existence and the human condition.
On the new single, guitarist Jesse Cash shares: "'further eden' was a song that Clint started and we built upon in the studio. The pentatonic leaning roots the song into a lighter energy than we typically employ, and the song feels like a fresh form of expression from the band. We were specific about wanting the music video and accompanying visuals to reflect that lightness."
ERRA will be on tour this spring, co-headlining a six week run across North America with Currents. The tour kicks off on March 6 in Baltimore, with stops to follow in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, Chicago (SOLD OUT), Denver, Anaheim, Dallas, and more.
silence outlives the earth Tracklist:
1. stelliform
2. further eden
3. gore of being
4. black cloud
5. cicada siren
6. echo sonata
7. lucid threshold
8. spiral (of liminal infinity)
9. i. the many names of god
10. ii. in the gut of the wolf
11. iii. twilight in the reflection of dreams
Upcoming Tour Dates
3/6 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore (LOW TICKETS)
3/7 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz (LOW TICKETS)
3/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
3/10 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
3/12 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
3/13 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues (LOW TICKETS)
3/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
3/15 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (LOW TICKETS)
3/17 - Toronto, ON @ History
3/18 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
3/20 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
3/21 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza (LOW TICKETS)
3/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
3/24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
3/25 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
3/27 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
3/28 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues (SOLD OUT)
3/31 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
4/1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
4/3 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
4/4 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall (LOW TICKETS)
4/5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
4/7 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (LOW TICKETS)
4/8 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
4/10 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
4/11 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues (LOW TICKETS)
4/12 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
4/14 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
4/15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
4/17 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
4/18 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
4/19 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
