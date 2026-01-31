Honeymoon Suite Named 2026 Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors

(Chipster) Record Store Day Canada is proud to announce that legendary Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite have been named the official Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors for 2026. To celebrate their role as Ambassadors, the band will release a special, Record Store Day exclusive version of their hit-packed compilation The Singles, issued on Limited Edition Translucent Red Vinyl and only available at independent record stores across Canada.
This exclusive collector's item features some of the biggest songs in Canadian rock history, including "New Girl Now," "Burning In Love, " "Wave Babies," "Stay In The Light," "Feel It Again," and "What Does It Take" (from the One Crazy Summer soundtrack). It also includes the band's hard-hitting contribution to the Lethal Weapon soundtrack.
"We are thrilled to be the Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors for 2026, " says Honeymoon Suite's lead guitarist and songwriter, Derry Grehan. "To me, vinyl isn't just a format; it's how I fell in love with music in the first place. There's a magic to holding the jacket, reading the liner notes, and dropping the needle that you just can't replicate. We've always been a band that lives for the fans and the music, so getting to champion independent record stores, the place where that magic still lives, is a huge honor us."
"We are so excited to have Canadian music legends Honeymoon Suite representing us as RSDC Ambassadors in 2026," says Ryan Kerr from Record Store Day Canada. "With an arsenal of great music under their belts, The Singles album is hotly anticipated by fans coast to coast. Honeymoon Suite's catalogue represents some of the greatest and most memorable music in Canadian history, so we are proud to be working with them to bring that music to fans through our country's incredible independent record stores."
Adds Noble Musa of Microforum Vinyl, "Pressing The Singles title for the Record Store Day Canada 2026 Canadian Ambassadors Honeymoon Suite is so meaningful to us! Seeing this record grace stores nationwide and giving fans the opportunity to hear timeless hits in an analog format is why we do what we do."
Formed in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Honeymoon Suite has been a driving force in Canadian rock for over four decades. With over a million units sold worldwide, their music is woven into the fabric of the country's rock history. From their self-titled debut to the multi-platinum The Big Prize and Racing After Midnight, the band delivered an undeniable string of radio anthems that defined an era.
The Singles Tracklist
A1. New Girl Now
A2. Burning In Love
A3. Stay In The Light
A4. Wave Babies
A5. Feel It Again
A6. What Does It Take
B1. Bad Attitude
B2. Lethal Weapon
B3. Love Changes Everything
B4. Lookin' Out For Number One
B5. Still Lovin' You
B6. Long Way
