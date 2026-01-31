Warren Haynes Delivers Remastered And Expanded 'Tales of Ordinary Madness'

(Press Here) GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes has released a re-mixed and re-mastered version of his debut solo studio album, Tales of Ordinary Madness, via Megaforce Records. Stream it here
The expanded 12-track album - produced by Chuck Leavell and co-produced by Haynes, re-mixed by Jim Scott at Plyrz Studios, and re-mastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound - includes the fiery opener "Fire In the Kitchen" and recent single "I'll Be The One" as well as "Tear Me Down," a bonus track not included on the original.
With the original release of Tales of Ordinary Madness in March 1993, Haynes - then a full-time member of the Allman Brothers Band - introduced himself as a solo artist with an impressive collection of songs that perfectly balance his soulful songwriting and powerful guitar work, set against a diverse sound blending the many styles that have influenced him including rock, blues, and soul. Upon its release, Rolling Stone hailed it as "a powerful solo debut" and AllMusic noted "the most exceptional thing about Tales of Ordinary Madness is his vocal performance." AllMusic also declared at the time that Haynes "amply demonstrates why he is one of the most lauded straight-ahead rock lead guitarists of the '90s," a statement that has only further solidified over the last three decades as Haynes has since been ranked among the "Greatest Guitarists of All Time" by Rolling Stone.
Haynes will support the album's release on his Winter of Warren 2026 Tour, which kicks off with a rare, intimate solo tour starting February 12th. During the stripped-down, two-set shows, Warren and his guitar will explore all aspects of his incredible catalog - including songs from Gov't Mule, his solo recordings, and the Allman Brothers Band - playing hits and rarities as well as a wide variety of music that has inspired and influenced his acclaimed career. Warren's 11-date solo tour includes two nights at the Blue Note Los Angeles (February 17 & 18) with two shows per night. Following the solo outing, the Warren Haynes Band will gather for a short run of headlining dates from March 1-7.
After wrapping the Winter of Warren Tour, Haynes and his Gov't Mule bandmates will gather for a handful of spring headlining shows starting March 27th in Denver. Earlier this week, Haynes and Mule announced two special nights at The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans to wrap the spring outing. On April 30th, the Warren Haynes Band will perform their Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience with The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and then Gov't Mule headline the venue on May 1st. Later this summer, the acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated quartet hits the road with longtime friend and blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa for co-headlining tour dates from July 29th through August 16th. See below for all upcoming Warren Haynes and Gov't Mule tour dates.
The new version of Tales of Ordinary Madness follows the release of Haynes' fourth solo album, Million Voices Whisper, in late 2024 and its stripped-down companion album, The Whisper Sessions, in September 2025. Both albums, available via Fantasy Records, were produced by Haynes and feature Warren's longtime ABB bandmate Derek Trucks on multiple tracks.
Tales of Ordinary Madness (2025 Version) Track Listing:
1. Fire In The Kitchen
2. Kiss Tomorrow Good-Bye
3. Movers and Shakers
4. Tear Me Down
5. I'll Be The One
6. Blue Radio
7. Invisible
8. Sister Justice
9. Angel City
10. Tattoos and Cigarettes
11. Power and the Glory
12. Broken Promised Land
WARREN HAYNES - TOUR DATES
Warren Haynes Solo
February 12 - Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts - SOLD OUT
February 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore - SOLD OUT
February 14 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa - Low Ticket Warning
February 15 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre for the Performing
February 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (2 shows) - Low Ticket Warning
February 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (2 shows)
February 20 - Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
February 22 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
February 23 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater - SOLD OUT
February 24 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater - SOLD OUT
February 26 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns (Standing Room Only + PBS TV Taping)
Warren Haynes Band
February 27 - Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Amp Jam #2 ^
March 1 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
March 3 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
March 4 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
March 6 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
March 7 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
Gov't Mule
March 27 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 7 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
April 8 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
April 10 - Charleston, SC @ The Refinery
April 11 - Miramar Beach, FL - Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend - SOLD OUT^
April 12 - Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival ^
Warren Haynes Band Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience
April 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Gov't Mule
May 1 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
July 25 - Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ^
Gov't Mule co-headlining with Joe Bonamassa
July 29 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
July 31 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
August 1 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
August 8 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
August 9 - Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
August 14 - Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium
August 15 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
August 16 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl
^ indicates festival appearance
