Watch 'White Room' From Cream's Live Reunion Album Reissue

(fcc) A reissue of Cream's iconic live album Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6 2005 is now available for purchase. In 2005, after 37 years apart, the original supergroup - Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce, and Eric Clapton - reunited for a series of performances at London's Royal Albert Hall.
Now, to mark the 20th anniversary of that momentous return, the very best of those shows are once again available. The selection is reissued on blue and green splatter triple vinyl and blue and orange double CD.
ROYAL ALBERT HALL LONDON MAY 2-3-5-6 2005 TRACKLISTING:
1. I'm So Glad
2. Spoonful
3. Outside Woman Blues
4. Pressed Rat and Warthog
5. Sleepy Time Time
6. N.S.U.
7. Badge
8. Politician
9. Sweet Wine
10. Rollin' and Tumblin'
11. Stormy Monday
12. Deserted Cities of the Heart
13. Born Under a Bad Sign
14. We're Going Wrong
15. Crossroads
16. White Room
17. Toad
18. Sunshine of Your Love
19. Sleepy Time Time (Alternate)
