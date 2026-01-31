Watch 'White Room' From Cream's Live Reunion Album Reissue

(fcc) A reissue of Cream's iconic live album Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6 2005 is now available for purchase. In 2005, after 37 years apart, the original supergroup - Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce, and Eric Clapton - reunited for a series of performances at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Now, to mark the 20th anniversary of that momentous return, the very best of those shows are once again available. The selection is reissued on blue and green splatter triple vinyl and blue and orange double CD.

Purchase here and watch the official live video of "White Room" below. ROYAL ALBERT HALL LONDON MAY 2-3-5-6 2005 TRACKLISTING:

1. I'm So Glad

2. Spoonful

3. Outside Woman Blues

4. Pressed Rat and Warthog

5. Sleepy Time Time

6. N.S.U.

7. Badge

8. Politician

9. Sweet Wine

10. Rollin' and Tumblin'

11. Stormy Monday

12. Deserted Cities of the Heart

13. Born Under a Bad Sign

14. We're Going Wrong

15. Crossroads

16. White Room

17. Toad

18. Sunshine of Your Love

19. Sleepy Time Time (Alternate)

