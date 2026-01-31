.

Watch 'White Room' From Cream's Live Reunion Album Reissue

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 31, 2026 2:09 PM EST
Watch 'White Room' From Cream's Live Reunion Album Reissue

(fcc) A reissue of Cream's iconic live album Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6 2005 is now available for purchase. In 2005, after 37 years apart, the original supergroup - Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce, and Eric Clapton - reunited for a series of performances at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Now, to mark the 20th anniversary of that momentous return, the very best of those shows are once again available. The selection is reissued on blue and green splatter triple vinyl and blue and orange double CD.

Purchase here and watch the official live video of "White Room" below. ROYAL ALBERT HALL LONDON MAY 2-3-5-6 2005 TRACKLISTING:

1. I'm So Glad
2. Spoonful
3. Outside Woman Blues
4. Pressed Rat and Warthog
5. Sleepy Time Time
6. N.S.U.
7. Badge
8. Politician
9. Sweet Wine
10. Rollin' and Tumblin'
11. Stormy Monday
12. Deserted Cities of the Heart
13. Born Under a Bad Sign
14. We're Going Wrong
15. Crossroads
16. White Room
17. Toad
18. Sunshine of Your Love
19. Sleepy Time Time (Alternate)

Related Stories
Watch 'White Room' From Cream's Live Reunion Album Reissue

THE B.O.S. Serve Up Their 'Ice Cream Cone' Video

The Hellacopters Announce Vol 3 Of Their 'Cream Of The Crap!' Rarities Collection

Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats To Set Sail

Herb Alpert's Whipped Cream & Other Delights Remastered For 60th Anniversary

News > Cream

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Makeup Idea Backfired On Members Says Criss- ERRA Release 'Further Eden' Video - From Ashes To New Preview 'Reflections' Album With 'Villain' Video- more

Vans Warped Tour Revealing Lineup With 30-ish days Of Warped- Metallica Reveal For Whom The Band Tolls Winners- more

Day In Country

Hear Willie Nelson's 'Heart Of America' From The Gray House Soundtrack- Hunter Hayes 'Too Late' Video- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Final Leg of Farewell Tour- more

Day In Pop

BLACKPINK Share Concept Teaser For DEADLINE- Kesha And Armin van Buuren Release DELUSIONAL' Remix- The Game Streaming The Credits- more

Reviews

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Latest News

KISS Makeup Idea Backfired On Members Says Criss

ERRA Release 'Further Eden' Video And Announce New Album

From Ashes To New Preview 'Reflections' Album With 'Villain' Video

Darkthrone Releasing Massive Boxset For 40th Anniversary

Warren Haynes Delivers Remastered And Expanded 'Tales of Ordinary Madness'

Honeymoon Suite Named 2026 Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors

Watch 'White Room' From Cream's Live Reunion Album Reissue

Nuclear Messiah and Rick Wakeman Collide With 'Dice & Thunder'