Bang Tango Movie Upgraded to 4K for 10th Anniversary

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 01, 2026 2:59 PM EST
(DF) Ten years after its original release, Attack of Life: The Bang Tango Movie returns in a newly restored HD and 4K edition, celebrating the documentary's 10th anniversary.

Originally released for free online in 2016 in standard definition, the film quickly gained a cult following for its raw, unfiltered look at the rise, struggles, and enduring legacy of Bang Tango-one of the most misunderstood bands to emerge from the late '80s hard rock scene. Staying true to its original spirit, the upgraded version is once again being released free on YouTube, ensuring accessibility for longtime fans and new viewers alike.

Attack of Life: The Bang Tango Movie tells the story of a band that never quite fit the mold of its era, examining the impact of industry politics, shifting musical trends, and internal turmoil that shaped Bang Tango's career. Through rare archival footage and candid interviews, the film paints a deeply human portrait of creativity, ambition, and survival in the music business.

The documentary features interviews with all five original members of Bang Tango, along with additional interviews from Riki Rachtman (Headbangers Ball), producer Howard Benson, and other musicians and industry figures connected to the band's history. The film also includes an opening narration by Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), adding further weight to its exploration of the era and the band's legacy.

Now fully restored from the original materials, the 10th anniversary edition presents the film in its highest quality to date, offering sharper visuals and improved audio while preserving the raw energy and honesty that made the documentary resonate with audiences.

The film was directed by Drew Fortier who went on to join Bang Tango as a guitarist from 2015 - 2017.

