Burial Path Introduce New Singer With 'Between Soil And Sun'

(C Squared Music) Entering a new era of sound and identity, Burial Path, one of the most electrifying voices in the deathcore underground, has released their latest single, "Between Soil and Sun." The track marks a pivotal new chapter for the band and serves as the first release to feature new vocalist Maya Pobst.

A meditation on transmutation, grief, and the violence of becoming, "Between Soil and Sun" explores the tension between decay and rebirth, where identity is stripped down, interrogated, and reforged. Crushing instrumentation collides with visceral lyricism, capturing the turmoil of confronting conformity, internalized stigma, and the cost of self-realization.

"Between Soil and Sun is ultimately a track about conformity and not adhering to the status quo. To me, this track represents first discovering something within you in innately different, and then exploring what that means all while navigating through opposition both from external sources and also while combatting internalized stigmatization. The journey of self-discovery is exactly that, a journey, and it's one that you must actively learn to stay true to yourself and not fall back into a mold that societal expectations places upon you. Staying true to who you really are is of upmost importance, even if doing so results in marginalization or in some cases, even martyrdom." - Maya Pobst

Accompanied by a stark lyric video, "Between Soil and Sun" traces the threshold between burial and rebirth, where flesh remembers the earth and the spirit strains toward light. Written in the aftermath of fracture, the song confronts abandonment, decay, and the slow alchemy of self-reclamation.

What is buried does not remain silent.

What reaches for the sun is forever changed.

With this release, BURIAL PATH sharpen their focus and commit fully to a vision rooted in authenticity, resistance, and transformation.

