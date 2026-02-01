Clawfinger 'Going Down (Like Titanic)' With Latest Track From Comeback Album

(RPM) Swedish-Norwegian rap-metal pioneers Clawfinger have released their latest single 'Going Down (Like Titanic)'. The song is taken from their hotly-anticipated studio album Before We All Die, set for release on February 20 via PERCEPTION - A Division Of Reigning Phoenix Music.

Before We All Die marks Clawfinger's first studio album in 19 years, capturing the band's trademark fusion of sharp rap delivery, heavy grooves and biting social commentary, now more relevant than ever.

Frontman Zak Tell reveals about the new track: "This started off as a silly braggadocious rap lyric, simply because that's what the beat was telling me to do. It wasn't very well thought out at all, just threading together cool words that rhymed. I guess in some ways it was about a Clawfinger comeback without me really even thinking about it, not that we've really been gone but it's been a while since we released anything. I guess the question the lyric ended up asking was: What are we really coming back to, we may be awesome and all that but everything is still completely messed up. We can brag and boast but we're still arrogant idiots heading towards a total collapse of the world as we know it.

The Titanic chorus idea came from Jocke, I'm not even sure he realized what a great metaphor it was for the lyric? We're talking about a massive ship that they said was unsinkable... that sank. Rich people partying onboard, enjoying the luxury at the top, while the less fortunate working class were stuck down below, everyone headed straight for disaster without having a clue. Does that sound familiar?"

Known for their pioneering fusion of metal, rap, and unflinching social commentary, CLAWFINGER return with their brand new record Before We All Die, that will rekindle the fire which made them one of Europe's most groundbreaking crossover acts. This long-awaited comeback marks not just a return, but a reinvention, proof that true intensity never fades.

Despite releasing their first studio album since 2007, Clawfinger are seeing significant success across social media platforms and streaming services, where both new material and classic tracks are gaining impressive traction. The band's sharp lyrical perspective and unmistakable sound clearly strike a chord with the current zeitgeist, resonating not only with long-time fans but also with a new, younger generation of metal listeners. This renewed relevance proves that Clawfinger's message, attitude and musical identity remain as powerful and timely as ever.

From environmental collapse to political hypocrisy, personal disillusionment to collective denial, Before We All Die is CLAWFINGER at full volume - still pissed off, still sharp as ever, still sprinkled with a touch of self-irony, and still refusing to shut up while the world pretends it's all fine.

"This album is part protest, part therapy, and part middle finger," the band says. "We're not offering solutions. We're screaming because silence is surrender."

